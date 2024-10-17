Rutte, Zelenskyy stress unity among partners at NATO meeting

Rutte, Zelenskyy stress unity among partners at NATO meetingPublished October 17, 2024last updated October 17, 2024
What you need to know
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told EU leaders his plan aims to force Russia into 'real diplomacy' to end the war
- NATO defense ministers are also meeting in the Belgian capital
- NATO has made it clear that there is a path for Ukraine to join, but not in the near future
Here are the main developments on Russia's war in Ukraine from Thursday, October 17:
Rutte emphatic about support for Ukraine NATO membership
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Thursday left no doubt about his position on Ukraine joining the military alliance, telling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, "I look forward to welcoming you [to NATO headquarters in Brussels] again when you are a member."
In a press conference focused on the current state of the war in Ukraine and how Western partners can help the beleaguered country, Rutte hammered at his podium while forcefully proclaiming that Kyiv's partners in NATO would remain unified in their support.
Rutte then name-checked Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying that his efforts to divide Western states would fail, adding, "we cannot have an emboldened Russia on our border."
For his part, Zelenskyy said Ukraine "deserves to become a NATO member," adding "we truly value democracy."
Zelenskyy says Ukraine may require nukes if it can't join NATO
Addressing reporters at a press conference in Brussels, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday indirectly suggested that his country could be forced to acquire nuclear arms if not allowed to join the NATO military alliance.
"What choices do we have? Either Ukraine will have nuclear weapons, which will serve as protection, or it must be part of some kind of alliance. Apart from NATO, we do not know of such an effective alliance."
Zelenskyy said he had previously given that same message to US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump — not necessarily known as a friend of Ukraine — saying, "I think he understood me."
The US has voiced concern about allowing Ukraine to join NATO, fearing it could further escalate tensions with Moscow.
Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine would prefer to join NATO than to pursue nuclear weapons.
Ukraine returned its Soviet-era nuclear weapons to Russia in 1994 as part of the Budapest Memorandum. That agreement also stipulated that nuclear powers Russia, US and UK would respect Ukraine's independence and borders and would refrain from making nuclear threats.
That situation shifted dramatically in 2014, when Russia invaded and later annexed Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has regularly threatened to use nuclear weapons as part of his war on Ukraine.
Zelenskyy pressures Germany’s Scholz to finally deliver long-range missiles
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday again called on Germany to provide his country with long-range missiles as part of his so-called "victory plan."
Zelenskyy, in Brussels to meet with EU and NATO leaders, said he sought to create "peace through threats" in an attempt to force Russia into negotiations aimed at ending the war that Moscow started in February 2022 when it invaded Ukraine.
Zelenskyy has proposed stationing long-range missile installations — aimed at Russia — on Ukrainian territory as a deterrent toward further Russian aggression.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who says "Ukraine can count on us," has been loath to supply requested Taurus missiles, which have a range of 500 kilometers (310 miles), for fear of escalating the conflict at Europe's doorstep.
Ukraine has requested similar weapons from France, Italy, the US and UK.
Zelenskyy says 10,000 North Korean soldiers could join Russia in war
Addressing European leaders on Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian troop losses may force Moscow to lean on allies for assistance in executing the ongoing war on his country.
Citing intelligence sources, Zelenskyy said, "We know [of] about 10,000 soldiers of North Korea that they are preparing to send to fight against us."
The Ukrainian leader said North Korean "land forces" and "other tactical personnel" were being staged in what Zelenskyy called "the first step to a world war," while also accusing Iran of supplying Russia with "drones and missiles."
Zelensky told allies that Russian President Vladimir Putin was "counting" on North Korean troops because he was "afraid" to call up further Russian conscripts in a war that has become increasingly unpopular at home due to the growing number of Russian casualties.
Mine clearance in Ukraine to cost $34.6 billion
While Zelenskyy was presenting his 'victory plan' in Brussels, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal was at a conference in Switzerland to drum up support for clearing landmines in Ukraine.
Representatives of at least 50 countries were in attendance. Shmyhal said that Kyiv had a plan to completely demine the country by 2023, but that it needed international support to accomplish this goal.
According to the World Bank, the process could cost some $34.6 billion.
"The scale of this challenge is truly massive," Shmyhal said in Lausanne. "I call on the entire civilized world to increase support for Ukraine in the field of demining."
Some 10,000 workers must be trained and the country requires more demining machines.
"Ukraine has already started producing some of these machines but we need your support in this area," he said.
Swiss President Viola Amherd told the meeting that her country will deliver three more remote-controlled machines from Swiss-based Global Clearance Solutions.
The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has committed to assisting Ukraine with drones for land surveillance to locate minefields.
UK sanctions Russia's 'shadow fleet'
The British government imposed new sanctions against Russia, focusing on 18 oil tankers referred to as the Kremlin's "shadow fleet."
The vessels are so called because they help Russia move the fuel it is selling in defiance of preexisting sanctions.
"The UK's relentless action against the shadow fleet is putting grit into the system and starving Putin's war machine of crucial revenues," the government said, adding the targeted oil tankers have transported an estimated 4.9 billion pounds ($6.37 billion) last year.
They are barred from entering all UK ports and cannot access British maritime services. The latest sanctions bring the number of banned vessels up to 43.
Zelenskyy: 'Together we must stop this war'
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy was given the opportunity to present his "victory plan" in front of EU leaders one day after unveiling it before the Ukrainian parliament.
Zelenskyy said the summit was an opportunity to discuss his "strategy to force Russia into real diplomacy."
He added that European support for Ukraine has saved lives while "proving that war in Europe will not benefit the aggressor."
"Together we must stop this war, we must ensure that the conditions we need for peace are met, for Ukrainians and for your nations," he said.
He then ran through his key points, noting that [Russian President Vladimir] "Putin is preparing reinforcements to continue the war, not end it" and that he is receiving assistance from North Korea, China, and Iran.
Reiterating his promise from Wednesday, he said "if we start now and follow the victory plan, we can end the war no later than next year."
"Russia must be held accountable for the destruction it has caused," Zelenskyy said.
He once again called for an official invitation to join NATO, saying it would "strengthen our diplomatic stance" at potential cease-fire talks.
Zelenskyy said that protecting "Ukraine's critical resources" like lithium and other raw materials would ensure that all allies could benefit from their production rather than being taken away by Russia.
At the end of the war, he said, Ukraine would have "hundreds of thousands of soldiers with modern combat experience" ready to support the EU and the United States, leaving allies free to deal with other priorities.
EU summit kicks off with Zelenskyy in Brussels
A summit of European Union Leaders got underway in Brussels on Thursday, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy telling reporters outside the venue he was going to push for more aid and permission to use Western weapons deeper in Russian territory.
These were key components of Kyiv's "victory plan" he is set to present to the bloc.
Arriving alongside Zelenskyy, European Council President Charles Michel told reporters that the EU needs to speed up both its financial and military support for Ukraine, as both Kyiv and the West are keen to avoid a frozen conflict.
"The EU is on the side of Ukraine," he said, adding that "the future of Ukraine is within the EU."
During opening remarks in the European Council, Michel said Ukraine had made progress on reforms that are needed to move toward "becoming part of the European family.
In his opening remarks, Zelenskyy said the summit was an opportunity to discuss "strategy to force Russia into real diplomacy."
He added that European support for Ukraine has saved lives while "proving that war in Europe will not benefit the aggressor."
NATO chief says 'absolutely confident' Ukraine will join, no word on timeline
NATO officials who gathered in Brussels on Thursday maintained that they were "waiting" on further developments before commenting on Kyiv's desire to accelerate its membership application process.
"I cannot today now exactly sketch out what the path will be, but I am absolutely confident that in the future, Ukraine will join us," said NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte when pressed about the topic.
Rutte said that his message to Russian President Vladimir Putin is that the alliance "is in this, if necessary, for the long haul."
"Obviously we want to be in a place where Zelenskyy and Ukraine, from a position of strength, is able to start talks with Russia," Rutte told reporters in Brussels.
He added that until that time, Ukraine can count on NATO's support.
The US ambassador to NATO, Julianne Smith, similarly said "we are not at the point right now where the alliance is talking about issuing an invitation in the short term."
"We are kind of in waiting mode," one NATO diplomat told French news agency AFP.
After years of back-and-forth on whether to join the alliance under Zelenskyy's predecessors, the president formally re-declared his country's request for membership in 2022. Despite NATO proclaiming a strong desire for Ukraine to join their ranks, few concrete steps have been taken since then.
Zelenskyy, Biden share call ahead of US president's delayed Germany visit
The Ukrainian and US presidents spoke over the phone on Thursday. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy said he spoke with US President Joe Biden about Washington's ongoing military support for Ukraine.
"We talked about long-range weapons, about the Ramstein meeting in a few weeks. We also talked about how our teams will work on the points of the victory plan," he said in a video posted to his Telegram channel, referencing the US military base in Germany where Ukraine's allies often gather for talks.
President Biden will be in Germany on Friday for talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and French President Emmanuel Macron.
Biden's visit had been set for last week, but was delayed due to Hurricane Milton in Florida. It will be one of the president's last trips abroad as leader, having decided not to run for reelection on November 5.
What does Kyiv's 'victory plan' entail?
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy outlined elements of his "victory plan" to Ukraine's Parliament on Wednesday.
The first part of Zelenskyy's plan involves an official invitation to join NATO. He said the prospect of Ukrainian membership in the defense alliance would cause Russian President Vladimir Putin to question his "geopolitical calculations."
However, he later had to adjust his expectations on that front following a noncommittal response to his proposals from NATO, saying that membership was "for the future, not the present."
The next key item was to bring "war close to home for the Kremlin," which would entail greater weapons deliveries from allies and broadened permission to use them inside Russian territory.
So far, allied countries have only allowed their weapons to be used across the border in very limited circumstances for fear of Moscow using the situation as a pretext for wider conflict.
Zelenskyy then touched on a package of deterrence measures that would make Ukraine's defense so robust, the Kremlin would have no choice but to come to the negotiating table.
He was vague on the details, but said the US, Germany, the UK, and France were aware of the specifics.
The Ukrainian president then proposed a series of trade deals with the US and the European Union and aid to Ukrainian manufacturing of raw materials that would bolster the country's economy and make its defense budget more manageable.
The president also stressed the post-war security possibility that a richer, stronger Ukraine could offer Europe and other allies.
Zelenskyy heads to Brussels after presenting 'victory plan"
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to join a summit of European Union leaders in Brussels on Thursday.
Zelenskyy is pushing allies for more support a day after he presented his "victory plan," telling Ukraine's parliament he would seek to end the war by the end of 2025. He said Ukraine wasn't ready for a "frozen conflict."
"If we start moving according to this victory plan now, it may be possible to end the war no later than next year," he said.
His plan garnered a muted response from allies, with analysts noting it lacked detail.
Asked for a response, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said simply: "We are working with the Ukrainians to understand better how this would help in ending the war."
NATO shows no sign of accepting Ukrainian membership bid anytime soon
Following comments Wednesday from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that NATO finalizing an invitation to join would be "fundamental" to victory, the alliance declined to comment on the status of Ukraine's bid.
Zelenskyy made the remarks as he unveiled a "victory plan" to Ukraine's Parliament.
The Ukrainian leader seemed to acknowledge, however, that little has progressed since NATO promised over the summer that Ukraine was on an "irreversible" path to membership.
"We understand that NATO membership is a matter of the future, not the present," he said.
NATO chief Mark Rutte said the focus now must be to help Ukraine to win back more territory and strengthen its position for any future peace negotiations.
"We are in close contact with allies, with Ukraine, to see how we can take next steps," Rutte told reporters at NATO headquarters in Brussels.
Zelenskyy is due to attend a NATO defense ministers meeting in Brussels on Thursday. The main topic under discussion is set to be military aid to Kyiv.
As Russia's invasion of Ukraine grinds on as a war of attrition, with Russian forces making incremental gains in the east, Kyiv is working to shore up Western support and has asked for more air defense systems, as well as permission to use longer-range missile systems to attack targets inside Russia.
The upcoming US presidential election in November could also bring a major shift in US support for Kyiv.
"For decades, Russia has exploited the geopolitical uncertainty in Europe, particularly the fact that Ukraine is not a NATO member," Zelenskyy said. "This has tempted Russia to encroach upon our security."
At the NATO summit in July, the alliance's 32 members had declared that Ukraine was on a "irreversible" path to membership. However, any move toward starting membership talks is unlikely before the next summit, hosted by the Netherlands and set for June.
Ukraine downs 22 Russian drones overnight
The Ukrainian military said it shot down at least 22 Russian drones overnight, a day after Moscow launched one of its worst drone barrages in the course of the war.
Officials said they lost track of 27 other drones, and that two fell down over Belarus.
As in previous years, Russia has been stepping up attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure ahead of the cold winter months.
es/wmr (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)