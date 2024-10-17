Rutte, Zelenskyy stress unity among partners at NATO meeting

10/17/2024 October 17, 2024 Rutte stresses global dimension of Ukraine war, calls out China

At a joint press conference at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Secretary General Mark Rutte on Thursday spoke of China's role in the Ukraine conflict at several turns.

Noting that members of the so-called IP4 — the Indo-Pacific Four: Australia, New Zealand, South Korea and Japan — were in attendance at Thursday and Friday's NATO meetings, he stressed the global dimension of the conflict in pointing to Iran, North Korea and China's impact on European and NATO nations, labeling China "a decisive driver" of the war in his opening remarks.

When asked if the alliance should revise relations with the People's Republic, Rutte said: "China is a challenge, not an adversary, but a challenge."

He said that by aiding Russia's war of aggression, for instance by supplying dual-use technologies to Moscow, Beijing was putting its standing in the world at risk.

The comments came just hours after the US levied sanctions against two Chinese firms involved in the manufacture of drones being used in Russia's war in Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, who have repeatedly spoken of the "unbreakable" ties between their nations, are scheduled to meet at the upcoming BRICS summit hosted by Russia from October 22-24.