Ruthless Borussia Dortmund teach RB Leipzig's Nagelsmann a bitter lesson in German Cup triumph

RB Leipzig 1-4 Borussia Dortmund, Olympiastadion

(Olmo 70' — Sancho 5', 45', Haaland 28', 87')

Nagelsmann

Speaking to Sky, here is what Julian Nagelsmann had to say:

"We were way too passive defending for the first goal, as during the week. We were also late dealing with a quick thrown in, which is something we talked about during the week."

"Dortmund did a lot with not many chances and we didn't do much with many chances. I don't think we were worse than the opposition."

Magical Marco

After RB Leipzig collect their runners-up medals, it's Dortmund's turn on the stage. Piszczek goes up first, and then they all wait for Marco Reus to arrive last. He lifts the cup high into the air and that is the moment. Borussia dortmund are cup champions. Some RB Leipzig players watch on from the field below, perhaps unaware of the rain.

Disappointed RB

Nagelsmann looks stern and frustrated, which is understandable. His players are stunned and stand on the field in disbelief. The engraving is already underway. Dortmund's players are jumping up and down in the middle of the field. The contrasting emotions of a final.

Piszczek the hero!

The final whistle goes and the Dortmund bench springs on to the field. Lukasz Piszczek is in tears. The club legend in one of his last appearances for the club can't believe it. What a role he played too. The Pole is then throw in the air by his teammates.

FINAL: Borussia Dortmund have won the 2021 German Cup!

87' GOAL! 4-1 Dortmund (Haaland)

Dortmund get their goal and that is the cup win right there. Sancho drives forward, cuts it back to Haaland who slips and fires home via a deflection off his own foot. When you're in luck, you're in luck. Sancho comes off to a round of applause, Thomas Meunier comes on.

84' Oh, Jadon

Jadon Sancho has been superb but he just got greedy. Having been slipped through behind RB's defense, he rounded Gulacsi but instead of slotting into the empty net he tried to cut it back for Reus. Too cute though, and RB clear. He closes his eyes in frustration afterwards. What a chance.

80' Comeback incoming?

A different half has brought a different RB. Nagelsmann's side have had 10 shots to Dortmund's two and 67 percent of the ball. They have been in even greater control but that first half cost them big time, unless something extraordinary happens in the next 10 minutes...

71' GOAL! 1-3 RB Leipzig (Olmo)

Well, it has happened. Not long after they hit the post for the second time, RB Leipzig get the goal they deserve. Nkunku lays it back to Olmo who throws his leg at the ball. It flies through the crowd and in. Game on? P.S. RB's fifth sub saw Benjamin Henrichs come on for Haidara. Dortmund just brought on Thomas Delaney for Dahoud.

65' Time is running out

Nagelsmann looks animated on the sidelines. Here comes his last throw of the dice: Forsberg and Laimer on for Kampl and Mukiele. Not long after they arrive, Reus dashes through and cuts it back to Hazard but he sends it wide. Nearly four! What a performance this is from Reus.

55' Leipzig lurking

Julian Nagelsmann's subs have given Leipzig some pep. Nkunku in particular has been a spark but Dortmund have stood firm. "We have to be brave" comes the shout from Mats Hummels. Then Poulsen wins a corner after his shot flies wide of the far post. Akanji heads clear. Big 10 minutes incoming.

46' RB Leipzig hit the crossbar!

Christopher Nkunku, off the bench, gets in behind Dortmund's defense and clips a first-time effort onto the bar. Wow! What a start to the second half. Nkunku came on with Poulsen for Hwang and Sorloth by the way. For Dortmund, Thorgan Hazard replaced the booked Bellingham.

46' Back underway!

HALFTIME

45' GOAL! 3-0 Dortmund (Sancho)

What a finish to the half (and perhaps the game) Haaland and Upamecano crash together inside Dortmund's half but not before Reus is slipped through. Reus, who has been fantastic in this half, cuts it back to Sancho who drops inside to dummy the keeper one more time before tucking home. What a half from Dortmund!

43' Dortmund in control

Dortmund nearly add a third. Sancho drives towards the box, slips in Haaland as soon as RB's defenders commit. Might be offside, but Gulacsi gets there just in time. Dortmund just look like they have a plan.

35' Clinical Dortmund

RB might have enjoyed more of the ball for most of the first half (nearly 60 percent), but Dortmund have been ruthless in attack. They have had two shots on goal and both have gone in. They've also defended solidly. Light rain in Berlin now, but surely that can't spoil the party for Dortmund? They see off another RB set-piece. I expect changes from RB at the break.

28' GOAL 2-0 Dortmund (Haaland)

Just like that, and Dortmund have two! A lovely through ball puts Haaland in, charging towards the box with just Dayot Upamecano to beat. He bullies the Frenchman off the ball, waits for the angle to open up and curls it into the far corner. Your move, Julian.

25' Tackle, tackle, card

Julian Nagelsmann's side can't make the most of a couple of set-pieces but they are more in the game now. Tackles are getting a little bit more intense. Can still super charged and then Bellingham gets booked. Feels like this one won't end with all 22 players on the field.

15' RB Leipzig try to respond

Unsurprisingly RB Leipzig are trying to find an equalizer, and quickly. Very high pressing pins Sancho in by his own corner but the Englishman wins a goal kick. Dortmund are defending well so far. Emre Can has been tough in a few tackles early. So far, so good from Dortmund.

GOAL! 1-0 Dortmund (Sancho)

Jadon Sancho picks up where he left off. An incredible goal sets this final alight as the Englishman cuts in from the left after and curls beautifully into the far corner. A man in form and Dortmund lead! Here's a thought, is Jadon Sancho underrated outside of Germany?

Kickoff!

DW at the game

Our man on the ground in Berlin tonight is Tom Gennoy.

"The Olympiastadion is the perfect venue for a spectacle like the cup final. But 75,000 empty seats are a jarring sight and will never be the backdrop that a match like this deserves.

Background actors - media, medics, stadium staff - seem to outnumber the actual athletes by a factor of about ten to one. Still, the players are used to playing behind closed doors by now, and will be focused more on the match rather than the eerie backdrop."

German Cup final: Team news

Good evening! Time to get going then. After Dortmund won the first meeting 3-2 on Saturday thanks to Jadon Sancho's match-winning heroics, this time domestic silverware is at stake.

The big news for Dortmund is that Erling Haaland starts. We will soon find out just how fit he is. Otherwise Dortmund are expected.

For RB, Alexander Sorloth and Hee-Chan Hwang start as both Poulsen and Forsberg have to make do with the bench.

RB Leipzig XI: Gulasci – Klostermann, Upamecano, Mukiele, Halstenberg - Kampl - Sabitzer, Haidara – Olmo, Sorloth, Hwang

Dortmund XI: Bürki – Piszczek, Akanji, Hummels, Guerreiro – Can, Dahoud, Bellingham – Reus, Sancho – Haaland

Spotlight: RB Leipzig

This is the 78th German Cup final and the 37th consecutive one to be held in Berlin's Olympiastadion. RB Leipzig could become the 26th different winner of Germany's cup competition having failed to win in their only previous attempt when they suffered a 3-0 loss to Bayern Munich in 2019. But they will probably be without winger Angelino, who has not made the trip to Berlin following reports of a dispute between the Spaniard and coaching staff. More on that as we get it...

RB Leipzig's Angelino has reportedly been left out of the team squad for the final.



From the player's mouth: Yussuf Poulsen

"I have good and bad memories [of the German Cup final]. The result last time was unfortunately not what we had hoped for, but it was still a brutally awesome experience because of the atmosphere in Berlin. This year, of course, the whole thing will take place in a different setting without spectators, but the game will still be very emotional. That's why we're really looking forward to Thursday."



From the player's mouth: Mahmoud Dahoud

"I've been here for so long now, it's time to finally bring the cup home again. Winning a title can trigger something in you as a player. You're bound to get hungrier and want more. I think a title would be good for BVB as a whole."

Spotlight: Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund have reached a German Cup final for the 10th time, having previously won the title on four occasions, most recently four years ago against Eintracht Frankfurt (2-1). Victory over Leipzig would see them win their fifth German cup and draw them level with arch-rivals FC Schalke 04 and Eintracht Frankfurt in third place for most German Cup trophies.

Dortmund midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud has been in sparkling form

From the coaches' mouth: Julian Nagelsmann

"Obviously the game is a real highlight and it will be an emotional farewell for me. Saying that, we still have two games left in the Bundesliga, which we have high hopes for. I would be really happy if I could say goodbye to Leipzig with the Pokal and two more Bundesliga wins. I've got a good feeling ahead of the game and I can sense the players have the right mix of nerves and excitement before a final. We're really proud that we've made the final."

From the coaches' mouth: Edin Terzic

"Erling Haaland's qualities are known throughout Europe. But without him, we have scored eight goals in the last two games. He was back on the pitch for the first time in two weeks — it looked quite good. We have one more training session and we want to wait for the reaction. After that, we'll sit down and see if it's enough for a call-up."

Possible line-up: Leipzig

Gulasci – Klostermann, Upamecano, Orban – Mukiele, Kampl, Sabitzer, Laimer – Olmo, Haidara – Poulsen

Possible line-up: Dortmund

Bürki – Piszczek, Akanji, Hummels, Guerreiro – Can, Dahoud, Bellingham – Reus, Sancho – Haaland