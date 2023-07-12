  1. Skip to content
PoliticsUkraine

Russia's war in Ukraine: Will Putin get what he wants?

December 7, 2023

With its ever growing army and arsenal, Russia appears to be gaining strength in its war with Ukraine — despite Western sanctions. Is time on Putin's side? Our guests: Wilfried Jilge (DGAP); Irina Borogan (investigative journalist); Moritz Gathmann (Stern)

https://p.dw.com/p/4Zs4L
TTPD+E Wilfried Jilge - Sendung 07.12.2023
Image: DW

 

Wilfried Jilge, is an associate fellow at the German Council on Foreign Relations DGAP. An expert on Eastern Europe, he is a mediation adviser on Ukraine at the Center for International Peace Operations (ZIF).

TTPD+E Moritz Gathmann - Sendung 07.12.2023
Image: DW

 

 

Moritz Gathmann reports from eastern Europe and currently Ukraine for the German news magazine Stern.

 

TTPE Irina Borogan - Sendung 07.12.2023
Image: DW

 

 

Irina Borogan, she is a Russian investigative journalist and co-founder and deputy editor of Agentura.ru, a watchdog of the Russian secret services' activities.
 

