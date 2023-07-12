Russia's war in Ukraine: Will Putin get what he wants?

With its ever growing army and arsenal, Russia appears to be gaining strength in its war with Ukraine — despite Western sanctions. Is time on Putin's side? Our guests: Wilfried Jilge (DGAP); Irina Borogan (investigative journalist); Moritz Gathmann (Stern)

Image: DW

Wilfried Jilge, is an associate fellow at the German Council on Foreign Relations DGAP. An expert on Eastern Europe, he is a mediation adviser on Ukraine at the Center for International Peace Operations (ZIF).

Image: DW

Moritz Gathmann reports from eastern Europe and currently Ukraine for the German news magazine Stern.

Image: DW

Irina Borogan, she is a Russian investigative journalist and co-founder and deputy editor of Agentura.ru, a watchdog of the Russian secret services' activities.

