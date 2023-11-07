Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy says time not right for elections

Skip next section Zelenskyy says 'not right time' for elections

11/07/2023 November 7, 2023 Zelenskyy says 'not right time' for elections

Due to Russia's ongoing assault on Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he believes it is not the right time to hold national elections.

"We must realize that now is the time of defense, the time of the battle that determines the fate of the state and people, not the time of manipulations, which only Russia expects from Ukraine," he said in his nightly address late Monday.

"I believe that now is not the right time for elections," Zelenskyy said.

"If we need to put an end to a political dispute and continue to work in unity, there are structures in the state that are capable of putting an end to it and giving society all the necessary answers," the president added.

Prior to Russia invading Ukraine, the country was slated to hold parliamentary elections in October 2023, followed by presidential elections in March 2024.

Ukraine looks to secure infrastructure from winter strikes To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The elections have been suspended under martial law, which has been in place in Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion in February 2022.

Some Western officials, including US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, have called on Ukraine to stage national polls to show the country could still hold democratic elections — even while battling Russia's invasion.

In September, Zelenskyy said he was open to holding elections in 2024 and supported inviting international observers.

The actual process of voting, however, could be logistically difficult to carry out with so many Ukrainian refugees living abroad and with many Ukrainian soldiers involved in fighting on the front.