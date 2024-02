Tens of thousands have been killed, millions displaced and cities destroyed. Two years on from Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, what is the situation?

The Russian invasion of Ukraine started on February 24, 2022, after weeks of worries about the Russian forces massing at the Ukrainian borders. Since then, millions of people have been displaced from their homes and hundreds of thousands have been drafted into their respective armies. Two years on, it still isn't clear which country might eventually win the war, even as so many have lost so much.