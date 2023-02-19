Russia’s war in Ukraine — one year since the invasion

A look at how the war in Ukraine has changed the world.

On the morning of February 24, 2022, Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, marking the biggest attack by one state against another since World War II.

Thousands of soldiers and civilians have lost their lives in the last 12 months, and the war in Ukraine has upended Europe's geopolitical order.

The war has also caused a rate of forced emigration unseen in Europe since World War II. According to the UN refugee agency UNHCR, more than 8 million people have fled Ukraine.

Here is a selection of DW content about Russia's war in Ukraine, one year on.