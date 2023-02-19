  1. Skip to content
In focus
Turkey-Syria earthquake
War in Ukraine
A Ukrainian soldier of an artillery unit fires towards Russian positions outside Bakhmut
Image: Bulent Kilic/AFP
ConflictsUkraine

Russia’s war in Ukraine — one year since the invasion

February 19, 2023

A look at how the war in Ukraine has changed the world.

https://p.dw.com/p/4NhgV

On the morning of February 24, 2022, Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, marking the biggest attack by one state against another since World War II. 

Thousands of soldiers and civilians have lost their lives in the last 12 months, and the war in Ukraine has upended Europe's geopolitical order.

The war has also caused a rate of forced emigration unseen in Europe since World War II. According to the UN refugee agency UNHCR, more than 8 million people have fled Ukraine.

Here is a selection of DW content about Russia's war in Ukraine, one year on. 

Refugees from Ukraine rest in the main train station of Krakow

Fact check: How propaganda denigrates Ukrainian refugees

DW explains why propaganda to portray Ukrainian refugees in a negative light often works — and how to recognize it.
Politics15 hours ago
Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a composite picture, with the words DW Fact Check and Who wins the disinformation war? superimposed on their faces

Ukraine war fact check: One year since Russia's invasion, one year of disinformation warfare

DW takes a look at how disinformation has changed in the past 12 months, on both the Russian and Ukrainian sides.
PoliticsFebruary 17, 202317:56 min
Ukrainian soldiers adjust a national flag atop a personnel armoured carrier on a road near Lyman, Donetsk region

Russia's war in Ukraine: A timeline in pictures

On the morning of February 24, 2022, Russia invaded Ukraine. A timeline of the shocking events in pictures.
ConflictsFebruary 19, 202317 images
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (right) and US President Joe Biden shake hands

Ukraine: Biden visits Kyiv ahead of Russia's war anniversary

Politics2 hours ago
Africa

A woman hawking bread walks past electoral campaign posters

Nigerians sell their votes to make ends meet

Politics16 hours ago03:23 min
Asia

Vincent Chao, a man wearing thin frame glasses and a suit

'China is changing the rules of the game'

PoliticsFebruary 19, 202313:22 min
Germany

Still from the movie in which a young soldier looks sad, as other soldiers are around him

'All Quiet on the Western Front' primed for Oscar success

Film43 minutes ago
Europe

Refugees from Ukraine rest in the main train station of Krakow

Fact check: How propaganda denigrates Ukrainian refugees

Politics15 hours ago
Middle East

Representatives of local non-governmental organizations in Idlib demonstrate near Bab al-Hawa Border Crossing as they hold banners to critize the United Nations.

Earthquake in Syria: Victims deplore slow aid deliveries

PoliticsFebruary 18, 2023
North America

An mermaid sits underwater, looking up at the surface

Disney's dark centenary legacy: Tackling racism and sexism

CultureFebruary 18, 2023
Latin America

A person dressed in a lavish clown costume during Carnival in Brazil.

Carnival around the world: From Rio to the Rhine

TravelFebruary 17, 202310 images
