Ukraine Krieg mit Russland | Artillerie bei Bakhmut
Image: Bulent Kilic/AFP
ConflictsUkraine

One year of war in Ukraine

1 hour ago

A look at how one year of war in Ukraine has changed the world.

https://p.dw.com/p/4NhgV

On the morning of February 24, 2022, Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, marking the biggest attack by one state against another since World War II. 

Thousands of civilians have lost their lives and the war in Ukraine has upended Europe's geopolitical order.

The war has also caused a rate of forced emigration unseen in Europe since World War II. According to the UN refugee agency UNHCR, more than 8 million people have fled Ukraine. 

Here is a selection of DW content about Russia's war in Ukraine, one year on. 

EN Faktencheck Ein Jahr Desinformationskrieg in der Ukraine - wenn Fake News zur Waffe werden

Fact check: One year of war in Ukraine, one year of disinformation warfare

For a year now, weapons have not stood still in Ukraine and thousands have been killed. And there is an increase in disinformation – with campaigns becoming more sophisticated, spreading through numerous channels. We took a look at how disinformation regarding the war in Ukraine has changed in the past 12 months - on both the Russian and Ukrainian sides.
PoliticsFebruary 17, 202317:56 min
Ukrainian soldiers fire artillery near the city of Bakhmut, November 2022

A year of war in Ukraine: A timeline in pictures

On the morning of February 24, 2022, Russia invaded Ukraine. A timeline of the shocking events in pictures.
Conflicts1 hour ago17 images
Wang Yi (R), a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, meets with the High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell on the sidelines of the ongoing Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, on Feb. 18, 2023.

MSC 2023 closes with European security architecture focus

Politics2 hours ago
