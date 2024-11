Russia touts a new 'wonder weapon' and is putting NATO under pressure. At the same time, Russian troops are gaining ground in Ukraine with the help of North Korean soldiers. Is a global war more likely than ever? Our guests: Gustav Gressel (military expert), Jessica Berlin (analyst), Vladimir Esipov (DW).

Image: DW

Gustav Gressel

is an expert on Russia, he focuses on military and defense policy at the European Council on Foreign Relations.

Image: DW

Vladimir Esipov

is my DW coworker, a reporter with DW’s Russian service.

Image: DW

Jessica Berlin

is an international political analyst and security expert based in Berlin.

and To all of you, welcome.