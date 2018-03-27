Russia's Siberia hit by worst flooding in a century

A state of emergency has been declared in Siberia's Irkutsk region, where river levels have risen to flood and destroy dozens of villages.

A regional emergency has been declared, with at least 14 lives lost and 13 people missing since the rains began last week. Some 33,000 residents in 83 villages have been affected. and 40 villages were still under water on Tuesday.

Some 1,200 people are in need of medical aid, and 190 have been admitted to hospital.

President Vladimir Putin, visiting the region on Sunday, said rescue workers had "very little time" left for remedial work. "Here the summer is short, winter comes quickly," Putin said during a stopover on his way back from the Group of 20 leaders' summit (G20) in Japan.

Work quickly before winter's onset, urged Putin on Sunday

On Putin's orders, Russia's defense ministry sent more than 1,300 service personal as well as vehicles and aircraft to the flooded region.

The rains follow a long dry spell that saw severe wildfires in the Lake Baikal area in April.

