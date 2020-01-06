Russia's Putin makes surprise visit to Syria

The visit comes amid increased tension between the US and Iran. It also comes a day ahead of a meeting between Putin and his Turkish counterpart to discuss Syria and Libya.
Russian President Vladimir Putin made an unannounced visit to Damascus on Tuesday and met with President Bashar Assad and other top officials.
It is only Putin's second visit to Syria where Russia troops have helped government forces take back large swaths of the country from various rebel factions since 2015.
"In his conversation with Assad, Putin noted that we can now say with confidence that a huge distance has been traveled towards restoring Syrian statehood and the country's territorial integrity," Russian news agencies quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying.
Syrian state media reported that the two leaders met at a Russian forces assembly location near the capital and listened to military briefings. The visit coincides with Orthodox Christmas on January 7.
The meeting comes amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran following a US strike that killed Iranian Revolutionary Guard General Qassem Soleimani and a top Iraqi commander in Baghdad.
Read more: US, Iran on precipice of unpredictable Middle East war
Iran has vowed to retaliate for the US strike and has also backed the Assad regime in the country's war. Iran-backed Shiite militia across the Middle East, including those in Syria and Lebanon's Hezbollah, have also vowed reprisals against the United States.
US forces are based in northeast Syria and at the al-Tanf military base, near the border with Jordan and Iraq, as part of the mission combating the remnants of the so-called "Islamic State".
US ally Israel, which has carried out hundreds of airstrikes on Iranian and Iran-backed forces in Syria, is also on high-alert for any retaliation stemming from Syria and Lebanon.
Read more: Israel-Iran conflict to be major Middle East issue in 2020
Russian, Turkish leaders to talk Syria
Putin's visit comes a day before he will meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul, where an ongoing Russian and Syria assault on northwest Idlib province and a regional power struggle over Libya are expected to be high on the agenda.
A regime offensive in Idlib has displaced at least 300,000 people from the largely jihadi-controlled enclave in recent weeks, where Turkey has a dozen military post as part of a fragile de-confliction agreement with Iran and Russia.
More than 3 million civilians remain trapped in the war zone, and Turkey fears a mass of refugees will flee across its border due to the offensive in Idlib.
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
The German chancellor will travel to Russia to meet President Vladimir Putin this coming Saturday. The pair plan to discuss the Iran escalation as well as the conflicts in Ukraine, Libya and Syria. (06.01.2020)
The offensive on Syria's Idlib province is forcing thousands of civilians to flee, many of them to Turkey. Turkish President Erdogan has now warned that a deal on refugees with the EU is in jeopardy. (28.12.2019)
From consolidating Iranian influence in Iraq to waging war against the "Islamic State" in Syria, General Qassem Soleimani was an instrumental figure for Iranian aspirations in the region. DW examines his life. (03.01.2020)
Ankara has announced the deployment of troops to Libya. Turkish forces will support the internationally-recognized government in Tripoli, which is under siege by the army of General Khalifa Haftar. (05.01.2020)
Putin has managed to make the Kremlin a major player in Middle East affairs by entertaining close relations with Iran, Syria, and Turkey. But as US-Iran tensions escalate, even he must beware, says Konstantin Eggert. (06.01.2020)
Neither Iran or Israel may seek war. But a diplomatic breakdown after the US pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal, strategic errors and a military buildup make a direct conflict — even an inadvertent one — more likely. (02.01.2020)
The US killing of Iran's Qassem Soleimani could be seen as an act of war with untold consequences. The question is how, when and where Iran will strike back — and whether that triggers a wider conflagration. (03.01.2020)
The Turkish president has described a new humanitarian crisis as thousands of Syrians flee renewed bombing in Idlib. But he warned that Turkey "will not carry such a migrant burden on its own." (23.12.2019)