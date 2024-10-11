Russia's Putin and Iran's Pezeshkian hail close ties

The presidents of Russia and Iran have met on the sidelines of a conference in Central Asia, as both countries seek to build a closer partnership. President Vladimir Putin said ties with Tehran were a "priority."

Russian President Vladimir Putin met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Friday, as their two countries form a burgeoning alliance against the West.

The meeting comes with Tehran accused of supplying weapons for Russia's war in Ukraine and as concerns grow over escalating attacks between Israel and Iran.

What the leaders said

Speaking as the forum opened, Putin said he wanted to create a "new world order" of Russia's allies to counter the West.

At the two presidents' meeting, Putin told Pezeshkian that Moscow and Tehran's positions on international events were often similar, Russian state news agency Tass said.

Tass said the Kremlin chief had also invited the Iranian president to visit Russia, which Pezeshkian had accepted.

"Relations with Iran are a priority for us, and they are developing very well. We are seeing a growth in the volume of trade this year," Putin said at the leaders' hour-long talks.

Pezeshkian said that "economically and culturally, our communications are being strengthened day by day and becoming more robust."

"We have many opportunities now, and we must help each other in our relationships. Our principles, our positions in the international arena are similar to yours," Pezeshkian said.

He added that the situation in the Middle East was "difficult" and that "the USA and Europe do not want the situation to calm down."

Why is the meeting taking place?

Relations between Moscow and Tehran have grown tighter as both seek a way out of international isolation with both sides under Western sanctions.

In recent months, the two countries have put aside centuries of regional rivalry when both sought control over regions in the Caucasus and Central Asia. Their governments have forged strong ties in various sectors, including military cooperation.

The two countries say they are close to signing a strategic partnership agreement, which could be finalized at the BRICS summit in Russia later this month.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of a meeting of Central Asian leaders to celebrate the 300th anniversary of the birth of 18th-century poet Magtymguly Pyragy.

Putin's attendance at the event in the Turkmen capital Ashgabat had not been previously announced.

Western countries have accused Iran of delivering Fath-360 ballistic missiles to Russia for use in its war in Ukraine. Meanwhile, Iran is under pressure as it and its proxies are embroiled in an escalating shadow war with Israel.

It is the pair's first face-to-face meeting since Pezeshkian came to office. The Iranian president is also due to visit Russia later in the month.

