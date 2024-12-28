Russia's Putin addresses Azerbaijan Airlines crash

CatastropheAzerbaijanRussia's Putin addresses Azerbaijan Airlines crashTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoCatastropheAzerbaijanDmitry Ponyavin12/28/2024December 28, 2024Russian President Vladimir Putin stopped short of admitting responsibility for the crash of an Azerbaijani passenger plane in Kazakhstan, telling Azerbaijan's president that Russian air defenses were "active" before the "tragic incident."https://p.dw.com/p/4oeQCAdvertisement