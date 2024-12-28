  1. Skip to content
CatastropheAzerbaijan

Russia's Putin addresses Azerbaijan Airlines crash

Dmitry Ponyavin
December 28, 2024

Russian President Vladimir Putin stopped short of admitting responsibility for the crash of an Azerbaijani passenger plane in Kazakhstan, telling Azerbaijan's president that Russian air defenses were "active" before the "tragic incident."

https://p.dw.com/p/4oeQC
DIMITRY PONYAVIN
Dmitry Ponyavin Editor, producer and correspondent covering major news stories from around the world.
