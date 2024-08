08/21/2024 August 21, 2024

Ukraine’s surprise incursion into Russia’s border region of Kursk has Moscow scrambling to drum up more support along the frontlines. Officials are offering new recruits cash incentives, but in many cases their families are against them being sent to Kursk. DW talks to Ivan Chuvilyaev from the Russian NGO 'Get Lost'. It supports Russians trying to avoid conscription and escape the war.