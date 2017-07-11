Russia's Nauka science module docks with ISS

Russia's Nauka multipurpose laboratory module successfully docked with the International Space Station (ISS) on Thursday, the Russian space agency Roscosmos said.

Roscosmos released images of the module, which is named after the Russian word for "science," and added that it docked at 13:29 UTC.

It launched last week from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan after almost two decades of technical and other setbacks.

What will Nauka do?

The 20-tonne Nauka module will be primarily used for research and storing laboratory equipment.

It will provide more storage space, new water and oxygen regeneration systems, and improved living conditions for cosmonauts in the Russian ISS sector.

It was also transporting the European Robotic Arm from the European Space Agency.

The giant robotic arm will help set up the new module as well as maintain the space station. It can also transport astronauts on spacewalks.

Nauka replaces the long-serving Pirs docking module. This joined the ISS in 2001 as a temporary addition but ended up staying in service before detaching earlier this week.

Nauka arrived at the ISS eight days after launching from Kazakhstan

Overcoming decades of delays

The Nauka multipurpose laboratory module was conceived as early as the mid-1990s. It was initially meant to serve as a backup for the Russian control module Zarya.

It was later repurposed as a science module but was held up due to funding problems and bureaucracy amid Russia's stalling space program.

The launch was initially scheduled for 2007 but was delayed again over further issues.

While last week's launch was successful, Nauka experienced several "hiccups in orbit" during its eight-day journey to the ISS, the European Space Agency said.

While Nauka has now docked, it is still not up and running: it will take several months and multiple spacewalks to fully integrate the module with the space station.

kmm/aw (AFP, Reuters)