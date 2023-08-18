  1. Skip to content
Russia's moon mission in wartime: Why now?

2 hours ago

Russia and India are in a "new space race." Both nations want to be the first to land a spacecraft on the moon's south pole. But why is Russia launching a moon mission while fighting its war in Ukraine? And how has the mission been financed?

https://p.dw.com/p/4VJfw
