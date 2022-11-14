Russia's Lavrov taken to hospital at G20 summit — reports

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov suffered heart problems after arriving for the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesian authorities have said.

Officials in the Indonesian government and medical officials declined to be identified to AP as they were not authorized to public discuss Lavrov's health problems, though two said Lavrov suffered from a heart condition. Lavrov is reportedly being treated on the island of Bali.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova denied the report as "the height of fakery." The governor of Bali by contrast said Lavrov was in the hospital for a "medical check-up."

Lavrov is in Bali instead of Russian President Vladimir Putin who opted to abstain from potentially awkward encounters with other world leaders present.

The Western leaders present strongly oppose Russia's decision to invade Ukraine on February 24 and condemn the atrocities that have taken place since.

