 Russia′s invasion of Ukraine in 5 graphics | World | Breaking news and perspectives from around the globe | DW | 26.02.2022

World

Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 5 graphics

Since the first tanks crossed into Ukraine, attacks from Russia have intensified and hundreds of thousands of people are fleeing. Five graphics explain the history and current conflict.

Armoured vehicle and servicemen on a street in Kyiv

The Ukrainian National Guard takes up position in central Kyiv on February 25, 2022

Since the first tanks rolled into Ukraine early on February 24, 2022, Russia has intensified its attacks across Ukraine. Explosions and shellings have been reported in several major cities, including a nightime bombardment of Kyiv. This map shows the locations of verified Russian attacks on the third day of the war.

Map of Ukrainian cities hit by Russian attacks on February 24, 2022

Russia's military power is superior to Ukraine's in virtually every way — on land, at sea and in the air. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday signed a decree on the general mobilization of the population. Conscripts and reservists will be called up over the next 90 days to "ensure the defense of the state, maintaining combat and mobilization readiness." All men between the age of 18 and 60 are prohibited from leaving the country.  

Chart comparing military strength of Ukraine and Russia

Russia outnumbers Ukraine in personnel, equipment and weapons

Shortly after the attacks began, traffic jams started forming on arterial roads leading towards Ukraine’s western neighbors. People were leaving Ukrainian cities in droves. According to media reports, more than 100,000 people have already packed their bags and left their homes, thousands more have fled abroad. Their only option is overland, heading west and south-west. Germany is also preparing for an influx of Ukrainian refugees.

Map showing refugee routes from Ukraine

The history of the current conflict between Russia and Ukraine dates to the breakup of the Soviet Union in the early 1990s. As Ukraine has oriented itself more toward the European Union, tensions have escalated, particularly since Russia annexed Crimea in 2014 and separatists gained control of Donetsk and Luhansk. The following timeline plots out the course of the current conflict, from the breakdown in diplomacy to invasion.

Timeline of Ukraine-Russia conflict since 2014

A chronology of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine since 2014

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly pointed to the eastward expansion of NATO as a threat to the territorial integrity of the Russian Federation. This map shows how the borders of the alliance have shifted toward Russia since the end of the Cold War.

Map showing NATO's eastern expansion

This article was originally written in German. It has been updated since its publication on February 24.

