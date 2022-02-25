Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 5 graphics

Russia's military power is superior to Ukraine's in virtually every way — on land, at sea and in the air. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday signed a decree on the general mobilization of the population. Conscripts and reservists will be called up over the next 90 days to "ensure the defense of the state, maintaining combat and mobilization readiness." All men between the age of 18 and 60 are prohibited from leaving the country.

Russia outnumbers Ukraine in personnel, equipment and weapons

Since the first tanks rolled into Ukraine early on February 24, 2022, Russia has intensified its attacks across the country. Explosions and shellings were reported far beyond the separatist-controlled regions of Donetsk and Luhansk. This map shows the locations of verified Russian attacks on the first day of the invasion.

Russian attacks in Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

Shortly after the attacks began, traffic jams started forming on arterial roads leading towards Ukraine’s western neighbors. People were leaving Ukrainian cities in droves. According to media reports, more than 100,000 people have already packed their bags and left their homes, thousands more have fled abroad. Their only option is overland, heading west and south-west. Germany is also preparing for an influx of Ukrainian refugees.

The history of the current conflict between Russia and Ukraine dates to the breakup of the Soviet Union in the early 1990s. As Ukraine has oriented itself more toward the European Union, tensions have escalated, particularly since Russia annexed Crimea in 2014 and separatists gained control of Donetsk and Luhansk. The following timeline plots out the course of the current conflict, from the breakdown in diplomacy to invasion.

A chronology of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine since 2014

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly pointed to the eastward expansion of NATO as a threat to the territorial integrity of the Russian Federation. This map shows how the borders of the alliance have shifted toward Russia since the end of the Cold War.

This article was originally written in German. It has been updated since its publication on February 24.