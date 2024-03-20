  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in UkraineIsrael-Hamas warInclusion
BusinessRussian Federation

Russia's economy stable despite war sanctions

Mitiades Schmidt
March 20, 2024

A study by the Ifo Institute has found that Russia's economy is not doing as badly as expected after two years of war against Ukraine and the resulting economic sanctions. China, in particular, has stepped in and is benefiting from doing so.

https://p.dw.com/p/4du8P
Skip next section Similar stories from Russian Federation

Similar stories from Russian Federation

Sendung MIGD Winner

War in Ukraine: Which companies are profiting?

The Ukraine war has energy companies, arms makers and camping equipment suppliers raking in profits.
BusinessMay 24, 202202:57 min
Made | Russisches Internet Made

Can Russia quit the Internet?

Speculation is rife that Russia is hoping to isolate itself from the global Internet.
BusinessMarch 30, 202204:08 min
external

Xi and Putin’s 'no limits' friendship has limits

The friendship between Chinese President Xi and Russian President Putin is strategic and more fragile than it seems.
PoliticsApril 17, 202307:00 min
Skip next section More on Business from Europe

More on Business from Europe

IAEO-Generaldirektor Grossi besucht Japan

Europe must accept 'global consensus for nuclear power'

Europe must provide fresh funding if it doesn't want to lose out in the global race for nuclear power, IAEA chief says.
BusinessMarch 21, 202407:05 min
A child helps to dry cocoa beans in the village of Konan Yaokro, Ivory Coast

EU approves supply chain human rights law

EU member states have agreed to a law that will force companies to uphold environmental and human rights standards.
BusinessMarch 15, 202401:32 min
A Siemens worker putting together a robot

Labor shortage: The coming push for Europeans to work more

With a wave of workers retiring in the coming years, can governments get those working part-time to work more?
BusinessMarch 6, 202416:28 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Business from around the world

More on Business from around the world

An official of the Saudi oil company Aramco, watches progress at a rig at the al-Howta oil field near Howta, Saudi Arabia

Why the Middle East won't quit oil

Gulf countries are diversifying their economies away from oil. Will investing in renewables translate into quitting oil?
BusinessFebruary 26, 202418:06 min
Bottles of Procter & Gamble's Tide detergent are locked up to deter shoplifters in a store in New York

US: "Smash and Grab" robberies spur retail lockdowns

US retailers like Target and Walmart have closed stores due to the growing threat of violent "smash-and-grab" robberies.
BusinessFebruary 20, 202403:56 min
The USS Philippine Sea (CG 58) sails under the Friendship Bridge as it transits the Suez Canal

Can Africa profit from Red Sea crisis?

Shipping companies are diverting cargo around the African continent to avoid Houthi attacks in the Red Sea.
BusinessFebruary 17, 202402:41 min
Show more