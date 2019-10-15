Russia's crackdown on Alexei Navalny seen as an 'intimidation tactic'

The most recent raids by Russian authorities on the regional offices of the Foundation for Fighting Corruption (FBK), set up by opposition leader Alexei Navalny, have been branded as scare tactics by members of Navalny's team and independent observers.

"The authorities are robbing Navalny's supporters in order to intimidate us, force us to give up and be silent. But we won't give in to these attacks and will continue to unmask crooks and thieves," the FBK regional office in Vladivostok wrote on its Twitter account.

The large-scale crackdown, as well as their obvious demonstrative character, was intended to be conspicuous, Konstantin Dobrynin, the deputy head of Russia's Federal Chamber of Lawyers, told independent news portal RBK. Political analyst Alexander Kynev agreed, saying it was part of the authorities' "intimidation line." The effect of these tactics will depend on the reaction of the society, he told Echo of Moscow radio.

Who is Alexei Navalny? Face of Russia's opposition The lawyer-turned-political campaigner has been among the most prominent figures of Russia's opposition to President Vladimir Putin. Navalny came to prominence in 2008, when his blog exposing malpractice in Russian politics and among the country's major state-owned companies came to public attention. Revelations published on his blog even led to resignations, a rarity in Russian politics.

Who is Alexei Navalny? Disputed parliamentary elections In 2011, Navalny was arrested for the first time, spending 15 days in prison for his role at a rally outside the State Duma in Moscow. The parliamentary election victory for Putin's United Russia was marred by instances of ballot stuffing, reported by demonstrators on social media. Upon his release, Navalny pledged to make "extraordinary efforts" to continue the protest movement.

Who is Alexei Navalny? Second jail term After being reelected president in 2012, Putin ordered Russia's Investigative Committee to launch a criminal inquiry into Navalny's past. The following year the campaigner was charged and sentenced again, this time for five years, for alleged embezzlement in the city of Kirov. However, he was released the following day pending affirmation from a higher court. The sentence was later suspended.

Who is Alexei Navalny? Anti-Kremlin platform grows Despite being embroiled in legal troubles, Navalny was allowed to run in the 2013 Moscow mayoral election. A second-place finish behind Putin ally Sergei Sobyanin was seen as an overwhelming success and galvanized the Russian opposition movement.

Who is Alexei Navalny? Navalny takes to social media His anti-Kremlin rhetoric has led to Navalny being banned from appearing on Russian state-owned television. That has forced him to deliver his political message over social media and his blog. His talent for public speaking, punchy use of language and humorous mockery of Putin and his loyalists has mobilized a legion of young followers.

Who is Alexei Navalny? Presidential ambitions In December 2016, the opposition leader announced the formal start of his campaign to run for the Russian presidency in March 2018. However, repeated accusations of corruption, which his supporters say are politically motivated, ultimately barred him from running for public office.

Who is Alexei Navalny? Convicted of corruption In 2016, the European Court of Human Rights ruled that Russia had violated Navalny's right to a fair trial in the Kirov case. Although Russia's Supreme Court overturned the five-year sentence, the verdict was sent back to the Kirov court, which in 2017 again charged Navalny with a suspended five-year sentence.

Who is Alexei Navalny? Moscow's biggest protests in 6 years In February 2017, anti-corruption rallies across dozens of Russian cities led to the arrests of over 1,000 demonstrators, including Navalny. The protests, believed to have been the largest in the Russian capital since 2012, were spurred by a report published by Navalny linking Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev to a billion-euro property empire. Navalny was released 15 days later.

Who is Alexei Navalny? Physically assaulted Navalny was assaulted and hospitalized in April 2017 after being hit in the eye with a chemical green dye, an attack that permanently damaged his right cornea. Navalny accused Russian authorities of stopping him from seeking medical treatment abroad due to the embezzlement conviction against him. He was eventually permitted by the Kremlin human rights council to travel to Spain for eye surgery.

Who is Alexei Navalny? Repeated arrests In 2018, Navalny was jailed for 30 days, and then another 20-day stint upon his release in September. In April 2019, the European Court of Human Rights ruled Russia had violated Navalny's rights by holding him under house arrest for most of 2014 during the Kirov embezzlement case.

Who is Alexei Navalny? Alleged poisoning Only weeks after being released from a 10-day jail sentence, Navalny was again jailed for 30 days in July 2019 for violating Russia's strict protest laws. The opposition leader accused Russia of poisoning him with an allergic agent while in jail. Author: David Martin



Liberal journalists targeted

This week's massive raids on Navalny's FBK headquarters in Moscow and other cities, along with the homes of its current and former employees across Russia, are the third since August. Previous raids on September 12 were carried out in more than 200 locations in over 40 Russian cities. The latest searches are seen as part of the large-scale crackdown on the most prominent Kremlin critic.

Police searched Navalny's offices in 30 Russian regions, seizing papers, laptops, cell phones, hard drives and other things "that are important for the investigation," the investigative committee said in a statement on Tuesday. Some of Navalny's regional coordinators were also interrogated.

In an unexpected move, authorities also searched three liberal regional media outlets, with investigators trying to find some connection to the FBK. According to Leonid Volkov, Navalny's senior aide, none of the targeted outlets have any ties to the anti-corruption group. Police also searched the home of DW guest columnist in Yekaterinburg.

The raids are part of an ongoing investigation into alleged money laundering that was opened against Navalny's foundation in August. According to the investigative committee, certain FBK employees allegedly received more than 75 million rubles ($1.2 million/€1.1 million) from unidentified sources between 2016 and 2018, and then channeled that money to FBK accounts.

Alleged foreign donations?

Navalny founded FBK in 2011 in order to investigate notorious corruption cases among Russian officials. Among those targeted were Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, Prosecutor General Yury Chaika and Igor Sechin, the head of state-owned oil giant Rosneft. FBK claims to be solely financed by donations from its supporters.

Shortly after the start of Tuesday's raids, Navalny supporters began to make donations to the FBK bank account, with sums ranging from 300 to 2000 rubles (about $5-30/€4-28). Navalny ally Volkov wrote about the donations on Twitter, commenting that "this is what people's support looks like."

Donations like these were recently used by Russia's Justice Ministry as an excuse to designate FBK as a foreign agent, following legislation introduced in 2012. Nonprofit organizations which are engaged in political activities in Russia and which receive funding from abroad have been added to this list of foreign agents and are subject to additional controls on their finances.

FBK was declared a foreign agent on October 9 after authorities claimed the foundation had received donations of more than 140,000 rubles from sponsors in Spain and the US. Navalny has argued that FBK has never received "any foreign financing." In an interview with DW last week, he said it had cost him and his team "much time and effort to never receive any single kopek [coin] from abroad."

Yury Maslikhov, a Russian businessman based in Miami, donated funds to Navalny

Who are Navalny's alleged foreign sponsors?

Roberto Fabio Monda Cardenas, one of FBK's supposed foreign investors from Spain, turned out to be hard to identify. A person with this name is listed in the register of Spanish companies as an owner of auto seller Moto Auto Monda SL and construction firm Fabrilad Contratas SL. However, DW was unable to locate these companies at their listed addresses in Madrid on October 10.

Financing from the US has been linked to Russian businessman Yury Maslikhov, who owns a company that produces sliding closet doors in Miami. In a phone interview on Monday, Maslikhov said he donated $50 to FBK via PayPal in May, transferring the money from his personal credit card to the account of FBK director Ivan Zhdanov. Maslikhov argued that the transaction can't be considered foreign funding, since he holds Russian citizenship. He also said he believes Russian authorities used his donation as a formal excuse to designate Navalny's foundation as a foreign agent.

