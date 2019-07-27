Russia's Alexei Navalny suffers 'allergic reaction' while in jail

Alexei Navalny's spokeswoman, Kira Yarmysh, wrote on Twitter that he was hospitalized on Sunday morning with "severe swelling of the face and skin redness."

Yarmysh said it was unclear what caused the allergic reaction, as Navalny had never suffered from such reactions in the past.

"He is currently in the ward under the supervision of police officers. He is being provided with the necessary medical assistance," she wrote.

Navalny's lawyer, Olga Mihailova, pointed that the 43-year-old activist consumed the same food and drink as five other people in his cell, and "they are doing fine."

Prominent Russian government critic Navalny was sentenced to 30 days in prison on July 24 for calling for an unauthorized march to protest against the exclusion of several opposition candidates from a local election later this year.

The anti-corruption campaigner said in an Instagram video that police had picked him up outside his Moscow apartment as he left to go jogging.

Watch video 01:23 Share Opposition protests in Moscow Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3MqK0 Moscow police crack down on opposition protest

Navalny's doctor slams 'circus' in hospital

Navalny's long-time doctor, Anastasy Vasilyeva, said she was prevented from treating the politician after arriving at the Moscow hospital where Navanly is being kept. In a Facebook post, the doctor described the hospital visit as a "real circus."

Both Vasilyeva and Mihailova said the medical chief of the hospital, Olga Sharapova, was a lawmaker for the ruling United Russia party.

The ophthalmologist said her and a colleague, also a long-time doctor of Navalny, were escorted out of his room "almost immediately" after arriving.

"Still, we managed to observe our patient through the door (honestly – it's truly absurd), and to note his complaints and medical history," she wrote.

According to Vasilyeva, Navalny's symptoms correspond to severe toxic inflammation of cornea and the eye membrane, conjunctiva. He also seems to suffer from dermatitis and skin lesions.

She added she can "confidently" say that Navalny's health issues are due to the "harmful effect of unknown chemical substances."

Vasilyeva, who treated Navalny after an attacker hurt his eye by pouring chemicals on his face in 2017, said the opposition leader has not been properly checked by an ophthalmologist.

"Right now there is a lot of fear for his injured right eye, which was really only saved with major effort," she wrote.

Read more: Russians rally for independent candidates to stand in elections

Ongoing protests

It's not the first time Russian authorities have detained Navalny. The European Court of Human Rights last year ruled that Russia's arrests and detention of Navalny in 2012 and 2014 were politically motivated and breached his human rights, a verdict Moscow rejected.

Meanwhile, anti-government rallies in Moscow continued on Saturday, with police detaining more than 1,300 people.

Around 3,500 people took to the streets, according to media reports, in a demonstration that lasted more than seven hours.

The online civil rights blog OWD-Info spoke of a total of 1,370 arrests; however, Moscow police were quoted as saying that 1,074 people were held "for a variety of offences."

Sergey Dik, a journalist working in DW's Russian desk, was briefly arrested while covering the demonstration.

EU foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini criticized authorities in Moscow for the "disproportionate use of force against peaceful protests."

Watch video 01:19 Volkov: "Keep fighting for freedom of the press!"

shs/jm (AFP, Reuters, AP)

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.