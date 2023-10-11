Russians vs. Russia
The same goes for public criticism of those in charge. The right to demonstrate has been successively restricted in recent years, media freedoms curtailed, and NGOs denigrated or banned.
The film shows how difficult it is in Russia to take the streets. There, any form of protest can be punished with long prison sentences. Members of the opposition risk their lives, and a dozen of them have been actively poisoned.
Alexei Navalny is only the latest name in an ever-growing list. When he surprised everyone by returning to Moscow after treatment at a hospital in Berlin, Olga Romanova was one of those who tried to go to the airport to meet him.
She also went to one of the demonstrations Navalny called for, a decision that would have serious consequences...
The Russian regime promotes the idea that foreign agents feed Western Russophobia, and that Navalny, his supporters, NGOs, and journalists are all complicit in this.
But Navalny and his supporters, as well as dissidents both inside and outside Russia, tell a different story. They describe President Putin’s regime as a kleptocracy.
