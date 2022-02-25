 Russians should brace for inflation | Business | Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 28.02.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Business

Russians should brace for inflation

ING German Chief Economist Carsten Brzeski tells DW the current devaluation of the ruble could soon see Russians facing massive inflation.

Watch video 05:18

More in the Media Center

DW Business

DW Business 25.02.2022

DW Business - Asia

DW Business - Asia 15.02.2022

DW Business Asia

DW Business Asia 14.02.2022

04.2015 DW Business Sendungslogo

DW Business - America 28.01.2022

Read also

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - FEBRUARY 22, 2022: A woman walks past a digital board displaying the current rates outside a currency exchange office. The US dollar has exceeded a January 27 high of 79 against the Russian rouble at the Moscow Exchange. Alexander Shcherbak/TASS

Gold, oil prices surge as Putin orders troops to Ukraine 22.02.2022

Global stock markets have taken a beating as investors rush for safe havens amid an escalation in geopolitical tensions over Ukraine. Russian stocks and bonds as well as the ruble are among the biggest losers.

ARCHIV - 21.02.2022, USA, Washington: Joe Biden, Präsident der USA, unterzeichnet im Oval Office des Weißen Hauses eine Executive Order zur Verhängung von Wirtschaftssanktionen gegen Russland. Foto: Adam Schultz/White House/Planet Pix via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

What sanctions have been placed on Russia, and will they be effective? 23.02.2022

Western powers have placed sanctions on Russia following the country's latest moves against Ukraine. The measures fall short of the options available, and analysts warn they won't have much of an impact.

FILE PHOTO: A man using a mobile phone passes the logo of global secure financial messaging services cooperative SWIFT at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo

EU, US, UK to exclude some Russian banks from SWIFT 26.02.2022

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says the move aims to harm Russia's ability to finance its war in Ukraine.

Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei makes a statement as Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov and delegates prepare for talks with Vladimir Medinsky, Russia's presidential aide and head of delegation, in the Gomel region, Belarus February 28, 2022 in this still image obtained from video. BelTA/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. DO NOT OBSCURE LOGO. MANDATORY CREDIT.

Ukraine: Kyiv demands Russian withdrawal as talks begin — live updates 28.02.2022

The EU has banned Russian flights from its airspace and promised weapons for Ukraine. Meanwhile, as talks began, Ukraine demanded that Russia withdraw its troops. Follow DW for the latest.