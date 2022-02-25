Russians should brace for inflation

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
ING German Chief Economist Carsten Brzeski tells DW the current devaluation of the ruble could soon see Russians facing massive inflation.
Global stock markets have taken a beating as investors rush for safe havens amid an escalation in geopolitical tensions over Ukraine. Russian stocks and bonds as well as the ruble are among the biggest losers.
Western powers have placed sanctions on Russia following the country's latest moves against Ukraine. The measures fall short of the options available, and analysts warn they won't have much of an impact.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says the move aims to harm Russia's ability to finance its war in Ukraine.
The EU has banned Russian flights from its airspace and promised weapons for Ukraine. Meanwhile, as talks began, Ukraine demanded that Russia withdraw its troops. Follow DW for the latest.
