Russians demand for soldiers' release from Ukraine war

ConflictsRussian FederationRussians demand for soldiers' release from Ukraine warConflictsRussian FederationSergey Dik | Jennifer Pahlke11/20/2023November 20, 2023Russian law traps soldiers in indefinite service as part of its mobilization in Ukraine. In Moscow, relatives of front-line soldiers are protesting for their return, facing police suppression and fear of imprisonment.