Russians demand for soldiers' release from Ukraine war

Sergey Dik | Jennifer Pahlke
November 20, 2023

Russian law traps soldiers in indefinite service as part of its mobilization in Ukraine. In Moscow, relatives of front-line soldiers are protesting for their return, facing police suppression and fear of imprisonment.

