Russian women demand return of soldiers sent to Ukraine

PoliticsRussian FederationRussian women demand return of soldiers sent to UkraineTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsRussian FederationJuri Rescheto01/29/2024January 29, 2024Wives, sisters and mothers of Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine have been staging regular protests to demand their return. The women have differing views on the war but say their relatives have done their fair share and deserve to come home.https://p.dw.com/p/4bmdz