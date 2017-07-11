 Russian woman rescued after two days in Swiss glacier crevasse | News | DW | 27.08.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Russian woman rescued after two days in Swiss glacier crevasse

The Russian tourist fell 10 meters into a crevasse while out for a stroll on a Swiss glacier. Mountain rescuers said it was a "miracle" that the woman, who was wearing shorts, was found alive and uninjured.

Swiss Gornergletscher (Imago Images/imagebroker/G. Gräfenhain )

A woman was saved from a Swiss glacier after plummeting 10 meters (33 feet) into a crevasse and staying there for two days and two nights, reported the Swiss-based Air Zermatt rescue service.

"The Zermatt mountain rescue service has not experienced such a miracle rescue in the past 20 years," the team said in a statement.

The Russian woman who lives in Germany went for a walk on the Border Glacier in the southwestern Valais canton on Sunday when the accident happened. She had gone out wearing shorts and with no proper mountaineering gear, despite warnings from the staff at the nearby Monte Rosa mountain hut, the rescuers said.

Read moreSwiss create giant postcard to save melting Alps glacier

Walking over the glacier, she dropped into a crevasse but landed on an ice bridge inside the fissure.

Passing mountaineers eventually heard her call for help and alerted the mountain rescue team.

Read moreSwiss avalanche kills 4 German skiers

While the tourist was uninjured, her body temperature after 48 hours in the crevasse had dropped to 34 degrees Celsius – some three degrees lower than the average for a healthy human.

Watch video 05:44

Duty-free in the Swiss Alps

The rescue team said she was particularly lucky as she was traveling alone, meaning there was no-one to alert the rescuers that she was missing.

The border glacier in the Monte Rosa massif above the town Zermatt is about 4,000 meters above sea level. It is considered the main arm of the Gorner Glacier system in the Swiss Alps, however, the system is retreating due to climate change.

DW recommends

Matterhorn, Swiss Alps

The majestic Matterhorn reaches for the heavens like a lonely jagged tooth, straddling the border between Switzerland and Italy.  

Swiss Alps: Climbers die after bad weather hits Pigne d'Arolla mountain route

Several ski tourers died and others were in critical condition after spending a night on an exposed Swiss mountainside at 3,000 meters altitude. German, French and Italian nationals were among the group.  

Advertisement