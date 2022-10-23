  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Energy crisis
Iran protests
The Sukhoi SU-30 fighter jet
Officials said the plane was a Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jet on a test flightImage: Sergei Karputkhin/ITAR-TASS/IMAGO
CatastropheRussian Federation

Russian warplane crashes into building in Siberia

14 minutes ago

Two pilots were killed when their jet hit a residential building in Irkutsk and sparked a fire, officials said. It comes less than a week after another Russian plane crashed into an apartment block in Yeysk.

https://p.dw.com/p/4IZNj

A Russian military plane crashed into a two-story residential building in the eastern Siberian city of Irkutsk on Sunday, killing both crewmembers, regional officials said.

The local branch of Russia's Emergencies Ministry said the Su-30 fighter jet came down during a training flight and sparked a fire. There were no immediate reports of other casualties on the ground.

Videos posted on social media appeared to show several buildings on fire and black smoke rising into the sky.

The incident comes less than a week after another Russian warplane crashed into an apartment building in southern port city of Yeysk, near Ukraine. At least 15 people were killed and 19 others were injured.

Irkutsk, an industrial center of around 600,000 people, is home to an aircraft factory that manufactures Su-30 fighter planes.

nm/ar (AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Chinese President Xi Jinping at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China

China's Xi secures third term as head of Communist Party

Politics7 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Zimbabwe expects to reap its largest wheat harvest ever, achieving a wheat surplus in 2022.

Zimbabwe headed for bumper wheat harvest

Zimbabwe headed for bumper wheat harvest

Food SecurityOctober 22, 202203:00 min
More from Africa

Asia

Women seen standing on the balcony as they take photos and record videos with their smartphones in Mumbai

India takes on China's smartphone makers

India takes on China's smartphone makers

BusinessOctober 21, 2022
More from Asia

Germany

mock-up of a nuclear power plant during a demonstration before the party congress of the Greens at the World Conference Center in Bonn, western Germany on October 14, 2022

Nuclear power: German Greens put pragmatism first

Nuclear power: German Greens put pragmatism first

Politics3 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A house boat on the Regents Canal in London

Cost of living hits Britons living off the grid

Cost of living hits Britons living off the grid

Business4 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A Sudanese protester on a street in Khartoum, chanting against the military coup

Still hoping for democracy in Sudan

Still hoping for democracy in Sudan

Politics4 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A toy holds up a sign saying "Looking for a job"

Will the Great Resignation trend end soon?

Will the Great Resignation trend end soon?

BusinessOctober 22, 2022
More from North America

Latin America

The EU is looking beyond its own crises to address a human tragedy unfolding in Latin America.

Migrants risk death on Darien Gap trek north

Migrants risk death on Darien Gap trek north

MigrationOctober 19, 202203:50 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage