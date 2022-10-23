Russian warplane crashes into building in Siberia

Two pilots were killed when their jet hit a residential building in Irkutsk and sparked a fire, officials said. It comes less than a week after another Russian plane crashed into an apartment block in Yeysk.

A Russian military plane crashed into a two-story residential building in the eastern Siberian city of Irkutsk on Sunday, killing both crewmembers, regional officials said.

The local branch of Russia's Emergencies Ministry said the Su-30 fighter jet came down during a training flight and sparked a fire. There were no immediate reports of other casualties on the ground.

Videos posted on social media appeared to show several buildings on fire and black smoke rising into the sky.

The incident comes less than a week after another Russian warplane crashed into an apartment building in southern port city of Yeysk, near Ukraine. At least 15 people were killed and 19 others were injured.

Irkutsk, an industrial center of around 600,000 people, is home to an aircraft factory that manufactures Su-30 fighter planes.

