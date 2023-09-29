Ukraine updates: IAEA tells Russia to leave Zaporizhzhia

09/29/2023 September 29, 2023 NATO's Stoltenberg 'confident' in Poland's Ukraine support

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said during a visit to Copenhagen that he was confident Poland would find ways to address disagreements with Ukraine without impacting military support for its neighbor's war against Russia.

Poland said last week that it would only carry out previously agreed arms deliveries to Ukraine and would instead focus on rebuilding its own weapons stocks.

The government in Warsaw had been seen — and indeed presented itself as — one of Ukraine's staunchest allies since Russia's invasion.

But Poland is also restricting Ukrainian grain imports by land, saying that their sale had been unfairly disadvantaging domestic farmers.

"I'm expecting and I'm confident that Ukraine and Poland will find a way to address those issues without that impacting

in a negative way the military support to Ukraine," Stoltenberg told Reuters in an interview in Copenhagen.

The ruling right-wing PiS government faces elections on October 15 — and arguably the biggest threat to its voter base hails from a minor party well to its right politically, called Confederation. It has tried to accuse PiS of supporting Ukraine too enthusiastically and at Poland's expense.

Although Confederation appears unlikely to be able to win power, it could conceivably cost PiS its parliamentary majority with a strong showing — or even become a kingmaker whose support PiS would need to remain in government and legislate.

Several analysts, including former NATO general Ben Hodges discussing the issue recently with DW, have predicted that the atmosphere is likely to cool down again once the campaign and the vote are over.