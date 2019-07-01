Russian submarine accident remains shrouded in mystery

"It's a huge loss for the navy — and for the army overall," Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised meeting with his Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. Sitting across from each other in the Kremlin, the two politicians discussed the 14 navy personnel killed in a fire on a deep-sea vessel near Severomorsk. Putin told Shoigu to travel "personally" to Severomorsk, the location of the Russian Northern Fleet's base, and to push to "fully uncover the causes of the tragedy." The president also demanded that Shoigu personally report back to him about what happened at sea.

The public, on the other hand, is likely to stay largely in the dark about the submarine fire. It was shrouded in secrecy from the beginning. The Ministry of Defense didn't report the incident until the day after it happened. "On July 1, a fire broke out during bathymetric measurements on a scientific research deep-sea submersible," the ministry said in comments carried by state media. "Work is underway to establish the cause of the incident." The head of the navy is now personally in charge of the investigation. State television didn't report the story in their news bulletin until several hours after the Defense Ministry statement.

On Wednesday, another day later, Defense Minister Shoigu officially announced that while 14 members of the crew had died, "the remaining people could be saved." But he didn't say how many crew were actually on the vessel during the fire. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said it is normal that details of the accident cannot be made public, adding: "There is some information that belongs in the category of state secrets."

Putin asked his defense minister Sergei Shoigu to report back to him personally about the submarine disaster

Just an ordinary scientific mission?

Two days after the actual incident, there is still little information about the vessel or about what happened. Locals in Severomorsk and nearby Murmansk told DW that they, too, were getting their information about the incident from the media. Shortly after reports about the fire first surfaced, both Russian daily RBC and the Novaya Gazeta newspaper cited sources saying that the accident had taken place on a submersible called the AS-12, also nicknamed "Losharik" after a Soviet cartoon. The vessel can reportedly have up to 25 people on board. There are very few photos of the AS-12. It is a small nuclear-powered submarine that can go to extreme depths for research and special operations. According to media reports, the submarine can possibly be used to tap into, set up or even sever underwater telecommunications cables.

The submarine has now been returned to the navy base, according to Russian officials. But there is no information about how the fire broke out on board. Norway's radiation authority said on Tuesday that Moscow had informed it about a gas explosion on a Russian vessel. But Russia's defense ministry strongly denied that claim.

In his statement on television, Putin pointed out that seven of the 14 victims on board the submarine were Captain First Rank officers, the most senior officers in the Russian navy, and that two of them had been awarded the prestigious title of Hero of Russia. It seems rather unusual that such high-ranking officials would have been on a scientific mission to study the sea floor off of the northern coasts of Russia and Norway, as the Defense Ministry has claimed.

There is no official information about what type of submarine was involved in the accident

No getting to the bottom of things

According to military experts, it would be unrealistic to expect much information about the accident or the mission to be made public in the course of the upcoming investigation. "The most we can expect to find out is the names of the dead," independent military analyst Aleksandr Golz told DW, adding that a fire on a submarine can break out for "hundreds of reasons."

Golz did, however, point out the unusually high rank of the personnel on board. Captain First Rank officers "usually command hundreds of people," he said, and have most likely served in the navy for no less than 25 years. "That means that the actions they were carrying out [when the accident happened] were so difficult that they require the experience of such a commander," Golz said, refusing to speculate on the mission's potential nature.

Viktor Baranets, a veteran military journalist who also worked as the press secretary for the Russian Defense Minster in the 1990s, says the secrecy of the Russian army in this case is completely natural. "The public doesn't have to know about the newest Russian arms developments or about what task [the vessel] was carrying out. Because the army isn't public business, even if we sometimes want it to be."

In the Soviet Union, accidents and large-scale disasters like the meltdown of the Chernobyl reactor were often hushed up

Echoes of Soviet secrecy?

In fact, Baranets argues the military has shown unprecedented openness in the case of this submarine fire. This "has never been seen in the history of the Soviet or the Russian army," he says. "We have started to lie less," the military analyst adds.

The Soviet Union was notorious for its cover-ups. For example, during the collapse of USSR, scheduled programming on television was simply replaced by a loop of the ballet Swan Lake. After the meltdown of the nuclear reactor in Chernobyl the authorities initially only conceded that a minor accident had occurred.

Some Russian media outlets have already compared the way the authorities are handling this accident to the Chernobyl disaster. But independent military analyst Golz insists that even if the military has been tight-lipped and most likely delayed in their response by strict bureaucratic procedures, this case is a huge change from Soviet times. "In the Soviet Union, you definitely would never have heard about such an incident," he says.

The submarine fire has also drawn parallels to the sinking of the nuclear-powered Kursk submarine in August 2000. That accident killed all 118 men on board. At the time, Vladimir Putin had just started his first term as president and authorities came under fire for their slow response. Perhaps that is why Putin was quick to give a public response. Military analyst Golz says that in this case, the signal is clear: "The president is strictly keeping track of the military. No incident can pass him by."

Marina Ivanova contributed to this article.