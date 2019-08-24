 Russian spacecraft carrying humanlike robot docks at ISS | News | DW | 27.08.2019

News

Russian spacecraft carrying humanlike robot docks at ISS

The robot named Fedor will test skills and aid astronauts on the International Space Station. A previous attempt to dock the Soyuz spacecraft had failed over the weekend.

Kasachstan Roboter FEDOR mit unbemannter Kapsel zur ISS (picture-alliance/dpa/AP/Roscosmos)

An unmanned space capsule carrying Russia's first humanoid robot successfully docked at the International Space Station (ISS) on Tuesday.

The Soyuz MS-14 had previously failed to dock on its first attempt over the weekend.

Read more: From Apollo 11 to the new space race 

The life-size robot Fedor, short for Final Experimental Demonstration Object Research, mimics human movements and has elements of artificial intelligence.

The robot will assist six astronauts onboard the ISS and stay until September 7.

The spacecraft is also carrying 670 kilograms (1,477 pounds) of scientific equipment and other goods to support life on the ISS.

Watch video 42:36

Lift-off to Mars

The craft blasted off Thursday from Russia's Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan but failed on Saturday to dock at the space station.

Read more: NASA twin study: Genes change in space

NASA said the docking problem had to do with an automated rendezvous system and not the Soyuz spacecraft.

The Russian android is not the first humanoid robot to travel to the ISS. In 2011, NASA sent up Robonaut 2, which stayed there for several years, returning to Earth last year because of technical problems. Japan also sent a 34-centimeter (13.4 inches) tall robot called Kirobo along with the station's first Japanese commander.

  • ISS Zarya Functional Cargo Block (NASA)

    Happy birthday, ISS! The International Space Station at 20

    A 19,000 kilo building block

    The first module of the International Space Station was sent into orbit 20 years ago. It was the Russian-made Zarya, a "Functional Cargo Block" — also known as FGB. Zarya came in at 19,000 kilograms (41,000 pounds) and was 12 meters (39 feet) long. It was commissioned and paid for by America and built by a Russian space company. It was the start of two decades of international cooperation.

  • 15 Jahre Internationale Raumstation ISS

    Happy birthday, ISS! The International Space Station at 20

    Larger than a six-bedroom house

    The International Space Station is home to an international crew of six people, who also work there. It travels at a speed of five miles per second (8kps), orbiting Earth every 90 minutes. Eight solar arrays provide power to the station and make it the second brightest object in the night sky after the moon. You don't need a telescope to see it.

  • 15 Jahre Internationale Raumstation ISS

    Happy birthday, ISS! The International Space Station at 20

    Expedition 1

    This was the ISS's first long-term crew: American astronaut William Shepherd (center) and his two Russian fellow workers, cosmonauts Yuri Gidzenko (left) and Sergei Krikalev (right). They moved into the ISS on November 2, 2000, and stayed for 136 days.

  • Bildergalerie Earth Art Scott Kelly

    Happy birthday, ISS! The International Space Station at 20

    Up to one year

    On average, space station crews, also known as expeditions, stay in space for about five and a half months. Some crew members, however, have broken that record — for example, NASA astronaut Scott Kelly (photo) and Roscosmos cosmonaut, Mikhail Kornienko. They lived and worked in space for a whole year.

  • 15 Jahre Internationale Raumstation ISS

    Happy birthday, ISS! The International Space Station at 20

    Multinational

    This is Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield strumming his guitar on the ISS at Christmas 2012. Since 2000, crew members and Space Flight Participants (self-financed space tourists) have come from 18 different countries. The most have come from the USA and Russia. Other teams have included people from Japan, the Netherlands, Italy, France, Germany, Brazil and South Africa.

  • 15 Jahre Internationale Raumstation ISS

    Happy birthday, ISS! The International Space Station at 20

    Shuttle bus

    Crew members and supplies arrive at the ISS via transfer vehicles and space freighters. This photo shows space shuttle Atlantis, which operated until 2011, docking onto the space station. These days, astronauts arrive at the ISS in a Soyuz capsule.

  • 15 Jahre Internationale Raumstation ISS

    Happy birthday, ISS! The International Space Station at 20

    Out for a walk

    There have been more than 210 spacewalks — "EVA" in astronaut terms — at the ISS since 2000. This photo shows astronaut Mike Hopkins on a spacewalk on December 24, 2013.

  • 15 Jahre Internationale Raumstation ISS

    Happy birthday, ISS! The International Space Station at 20

    Extraordinary exterior

    The ISS has several robotic arms. This one, Canadarm2, is 57.7 feet (17.58 meters) long when fully extended, and has seven motorized joints. It can lift 220,000 pounds (100 tons), which is the weight of a space shuttle orbiter. This photo shows astronaut Stephen K. Robinson anchored to Canadarm2's foot restraint.

  • 15 Jahre Internationale Raumstation ISS

    Happy birthday, ISS! The International Space Station at 20

    Blue Dot mission

    Crew members spend about 35 hours per week conducting research. On his first mission, dubbed "Blue Dot," German ESA astronaut Alexander Gerst observed and analyzed changes to the human body that occur in microgravity. Gerst's second mission at the ISS started in June 2018. In October 2018, he became the first German astronaut to command the ISS.

  • Sojus-Kapsel mit ISS-Crew auf dem Weg zur Landung in Kasachstan

    Happy birthday, ISS! The International Space Station at 20

    Back home

    When their time at the ISS is over, astronauts are taken away in a Soyuz capsules. They fall to Earth with a parachute to ease their landing. Welcome home!

    Author: Brigitte Osterath


cw/rc (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

Lift-off to Mars  

