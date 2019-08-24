Russian spacecraft carrying humanlike robot docks at ISS

The robot named Fedor will test skills and aid astronauts on the International Space Station. A previous attempt to dock the Soyuz spacecraft had failed over the weekend.
An unmanned space capsule carrying Russia's first humanoid robot successfully docked at the International Space Station (ISS) on Tuesday.
The Soyuz MS-14 had previously failed to dock on its first attempt over the weekend.
Read more: From Apollo 11 to the new space race
The life-size robot Fedor, short for Final Experimental Demonstration Object Research, mimics human movements and has elements of artificial intelligence.
The robot will assist six astronauts onboard the ISS and stay until September 7.
The spacecraft is also carrying 670 kilograms (1,477 pounds) of scientific equipment and other goods to support life on the ISS.
The craft blasted off Thursday from Russia's Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan but failed on Saturday to dock at the space station.
Read more: NASA twin study: Genes change in space
NASA said the docking problem had to do with an automated rendezvous system and not the Soyuz spacecraft.
The Russian android is not the first humanoid robot to travel to the ISS. In 2011, NASA sent up Robonaut 2, which stayed there for several years, returning to Earth last year because of technical problems. Japan also sent a 34-centimeter (13.4 inches) tall robot called Kirobo along with the station's first Japanese commander.
cw/rc (AFP, dpa, Reuters)
DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.
Astronaut Anne McClain has been accused of identity theft by her estranged wife. She allegedly accessed her partner's bank account from the International Space Station. (24.08.2019)
Space tourism takes another step towards reality with Virgin Galactic's mission control center. The facility aims to connect paying customers to the business of space travel before launching them into the final frontier. (16.08.2019)
NASA has sent mice to the ISS to learn more about the effects of microgravity and how humans would fare on long space trips like voyages to Mars. This most recent experiment is far from the first rodent space mission. (26.04.2019)
Space exploration was about politics and power. Then, science. It's now also about money. And a growing list of players. (12.07.2019)
A long time ago, a galaxy not so far away merged with our own in a massive cosmic collision, scientists have discovered. The Milky Way's mass grew by over a quarter after the crash, speeding-up the formation of stars. (22.07.2019)
After spending 340 days in space, coming back to Earth feels like having "the flu," astronaut Scott Kelly said as NASA published results of a study involving Kelly and his twin. It took months for Kelly to recover. (12.04.2019)
A Soyuz capsule carrying a robot called Fedor failed to dock at the International Space Station (ISS). Scientists at Russia's Roskosmos are trying to correct the issue, with journalists asked to leave mission control. (24.08.2019)