Russian solider shoots dead fellow conscripts at military base

A Russian soldier on Friday shot dead at least eight of his fellow conscripts at a military base in the far east of the country, according to the defense ministry.

Russian news agencies reported at least two others were injured during the attack at the Transbaikal territory military unit in the southeastern region of Zabaykalsk, which borders China and Mongolia.

Interfax news agency cited Russia's Ministry of Defense as saying the wounded troops are being treated in a military hospital and their lives are not in danger.

The ministry said the conscript could have started shooting after having a nervous breakdown.

Russian news agencies said the shooter was detained shortly after the attack.

