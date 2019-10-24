 Russian soldier shoots dead fellow troops at Siberian military base | News | DW | 25.10.2019

News

Russian soldier shoots dead fellow troops at Siberian military base

Russia's Defense Ministry says a soldier has killed least eight of his comrades at an army base in the far east. The suspect has been detained.

Ruddian military camp in Zabaykalsky Krai (picture-alliance/Russian Look)

A Russian soldier on Friday shot dead at least eight of his fellow soldiers at a military base in the far east of the country, according to the Defense Ministry.

Russian news agencies reported at least two others were injured during the attack at the facility in Gorny in the Baikal Lake region, about 150 kilometers (93 miles) north of the border with Mongolia.

Russia's Ministry of Defense said in a statement that the two soldiers who were not killed "were promptly taken to a military hospital where they received necessary qualified medical assistance. Their condition is not life-threatening."

Two of those killed were officers while the rest were enlisted soldiers.

2018 military maneuvers in Zabaykalsky Krai (picture-alliance/Russian Look)

2018 military maneuvers in Zabaykalsky Krai

Possible nervous breakdown

The statement was carried by Russian state broadcaster TASS. The Defense Ministry said the soldier "could have suffered a nervous breakdown due to personal circumstances unrelated to military service."

Russia's Investigative Committee has opened a murder case against 20-year-old Ramil Shamsutdinov, who is being treated as the main suspect.

The shooter was detained shortly after the attack.

Shootings and general violence were widespread in the 1990s and early 2000s, when cash shortages and low morale plagued the Russian military. In recent years such incidents have been rarer.

mm,ed/stb (dpa, AFP, AP, Reuters) 

Watch video 02:10

Military presence at Russian rock festival puts off fans

