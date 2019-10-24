 Russian soldier shoots dead fellow conscripts at Siberian military base | News | DW | 25.10.2019

News

Russian soldier shoots dead fellow conscripts at Siberian military base

Russia's defense ministry says a soldier has killed least eight of his comrades at an army base in the far east.

Breaking News English

A Russian soldier on Friday shot dead at least eight of his fellow conscripts at a military base in the far east of the country, according to the defense ministry.

Russian news agencies reported at least two others were injured during the attack at the facility in Gorny in the Baikal Lake region, about 150 kilometers (93 miles) north of the border with Mongolia.

Russia's Ministry of Defense said in a statement that the wounded troops "were promptly taken to a military hospital where they received necessary qualified medical assistance. Their condition is not life-threatening."

The statement was carried by Russian state broadcaster TASS. The Defense Ministry said the soldier "could have suffered a nervous breakdown due to personal circumstances unrelated to military service."

Russian news agencies said the shooter was detained shortly after the attack.

mm,ed/stb (dpa, AFP, Reuters)

