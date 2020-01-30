 Russian S7 plane lands after passenger bomb threat | News | DW | 30.01.2020

News

Russian S7 plane lands after passenger bomb threat

A plane has been grounded at Moscow's Domodedevo airport, after a female passenger threatened to blow herself up.

The Domodedovo International Airport outside Moscow i

The Russian airline S7 said on Thursday that one of its planes had been forced to make an emergency landing at Moscow's Domodedovo airport.

The landing was made after a passenger stood in the aisle and announced that she had an explosive device, the airline said. The plane had been on its way to Moscow from the city of Simferopol on the Crimean Peninsula. 

According to the Interfax news agency, the woman was detained by police. No explosives were reportedly found on her, according to the TASS news agency.

S7 said the plane had landed safely, away from other aircraft, and emergency services and airport security staff had rushed to meet it. It did not immediately provide any further information.

rc/aw (Reuters, Interfax)

