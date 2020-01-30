Russian S7 plane lands after passenger bomb threat

The Russian airline S7 said on Thursday that one of its planes had been forced to make an emergency landing at Moscow's Domodedovo airport.

The landing was made after a passenger stood in the aisle and announced that she had an explosive device, the airline said.

According to the Interfax news agency, the woman was detained by police.

S7 said the plane had landed safely, away from other aircraft, and emergency services and airport security staff had rushed to meet it. It did not immediately provide any further information.

More to follow...