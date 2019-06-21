Russian rescuers reach lost Irish climbers at Mount Elbrus

A group of 10 people, six of them Irish nationals, was tracked down by Russian mountain rescuers on the Caucasus mountain of Elbrus, Russian officials said on Sunday.

The group lost their way while descending the mountain at the altitude of around 5,250 meters (17,224 feet) due to "poor visibility," according to an official statement. Separately, a source told the Russian Interfax news agency that "the foreigners were lost in the fog."

They were found several hours after news of their disappearance reached the local emergency center. However, one of the climbers died while the group was being transported down the slope in a cable car, according to the source.

Russia's Emergency Ministry confirmed that "one Irish tourist, born in 1979, passed away presumably due to heart failure" during the descent.

The other nine climbers were transported to the nearby town of Azau and "do not require medical assistance," officials said.

With its 5,642-meter summit, the volcanic mountain is the 10th tallest in the world. It is considered the highest mountain in Europe by most geographers, although some put the Caucasus site outside Europe's borders.

