 Russian rescuers reach lost Irish climbers at Mount Elbrus | News | DW | 30.06.2019

News

Russian rescuers reach lost Irish climbers at Mount Elbrus

One Irish mountaineer lost his life while descending Mount Elbrus in southern Russia, local authorities said. A rescue team managed to find the tourist and nine other climbers after they went off route due to fog.

Mount Elbrus, Russia

A group of 10 people, six of them Irish nationals, was tracked down by Russian mountain rescuers on the Caucasus mountain of Elbrus, Russian officials said on Sunday.

The group lost their way while descending the mountain at the altitude of around 5,250 meters (17,224 feet) due to "poor visibility," according to an official statement. Separately, a source told the Russian Interfax news agency that "the foreigners were lost in the fog."

Watch video 05:26

Series: "Snow Business" (5) - Climbing Mount Elbrus

They were found several hours after news of their disappearance reached the local emergency center. However, one of the climbers died while the group was being transported down the slope in a cable car, according to the source.

Russia's Emergency Ministry confirmed that "one Irish tourist, born in 1979, passed away presumably due to heart failure" during the descent.

Read more: Swiss gondola cables injure workers at Titlis mountain resort

The other nine climbers were transported to the nearby town of Azau and "do not require medical assistance," officials said.

With its 5,642-meter summit, the volcanic mountain is the 10th tallest in the world. It is considered the highest mountain in Europe by most geographers, although some put the Caucasus site outside Europe's borders.

