Whether it's Russian propaganda or deepfake factories in China, many people are falling victim to the explosion of AI videos. Image and likeness are being used for dubious motives without consent people's consent.

Olga Loiek, a YouTuber from Ukraine, began receiving messages asking her if she speaks Mandarin. She investigated these messages and found deepfakes using her image for Russian propaganda in China to garner support for the war in Ukraine.

Artificial intelligence makes it easier for deepfake factories to create unreal personas online. The trend is becoming more prevalent — and harder to stop.