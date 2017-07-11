Russian prison service transfers Alexei Navalny to hospital

The Russian state penitentiary service on Monday said it had decided to move opposition leader Alexei Navalny, currently in the third week of a hunger strike, to a hospital for prisoners.

The statement said Navalny's condition was considered "satisfactory" and he had agreed to take vitamin supplements.

"The patient has given his consent that vitamins be prescribed to him," the statement read. It added that the hospital where he was moved specialized in "dynamic observation of such patients."

He has been held at a prison colony known for its harsh discipline in the town of Pokrov some 100 from Moscow.

The FSIN said Navalny was being moved to a hospital for convicts at another penal colony in Vladimir, some 180 kilometers (110 miles) east of Moscow.

What is wrong with Navalny?

The Kremlin critic's own doctors has previously warned that Navalny, who is currently on hunger strike, could die "any minute."

The medics say test results received from his family show sharply elevated levels of potassium — warning that this could lead to cardiac arrest. There is also a risk of kidney failure, they say.

He was said to be suffering from a heavy cough, with several inmates in his unit recently diagnosed as having tuberculosis. A magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan also reportedly shows that Navalny has two herniated discs in his back.

Navalny began refusing food on March 31, in protest at what he claimed was a lack of proper medical treatment for his leg and back pain.

The dissident's team said that he had lost weight even before the hunger strike due to sleep deprivation.

What is the EU saying?

EU foreign ministers were set to meet virtually on Monday as Brussels urged Russia to grant Navalny "immediate access to medical professionals he trusts.

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Monday said the bloc would hold Russia "responsible" for Navalny's health.

"We make the Russian authorities responsible for the health situation of Mr. Navalny," Borrell said ahead of a virtual meeting by EU foreign ministers, which he said would also discuss the "very dangerous" situation around a Russian troop buildup at on the border with Ukraine.

Borrell had on Sunday said the bloc was "deeply concerned" that Navalny's health "continues to deteriorate even further."

Meanwhile, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas urged Moscow to give Navalny adequate medical care.

"We urgently demand that Alexei Navalny receive adequate medical treatment and access to doctors he trusts. His right to medical care must be granted without delay," Maas told German mass-circulation daily Bild.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian warned that Russia must be held "responsible" for Navalny's health and that the expansion of sanctions could follow.

Journalists outside the prison colony where Navalny is being held

Why is Navalny in prison?

Navalny was arrested on January 17 at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport where he had arrived on a flight from Germany.

He had spent five months away from Russia while recovering from a poisoning with the nerve-agent Novichok that he blames on the Kremlin.

It was alleged that the time he spent in Germany violated a suspended sentence he was given for a money-laundering and fraud conviction.

The 44-year-old was ordered to serve three-and-a-half years in prison for the supposed violation.

Navalny's arrest and detention sparked protests throughout the country on two weekends in January, in which about 10,000 people were reported to have been arrested.