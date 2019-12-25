 Russian police raid opposition leader Alexei Navalny′s office | News | DW | 26.12.2019

News

Russian police raid opposition leader Alexei Navalny's office

Alexei Navalny has been targeted again by a raid on his anti-corruption center. It comes after one of his allies was forcibly sent to a remote outpost in the arctic.

A still image of a screen shows a CCTV footage at the headquarters of Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation during a police raid in Moscow

Russian politician Alexei Navalny was dragged away by police on Thursday during a raid on his Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) headquarters in Moscow, according to his spokeswoman.

"Alexei was forcibly detained and taken away. He did not resist. Lawyers are still at the FBK, and there's a search underway," Kira Yarmysh, Navalny's spokeswoman, wrote on Twitter.

Navalny was released shortly afterwards, Yarmysh said.

 Russia's crackdown on Alexei Navalny seen as an 'intimidation tactic'

Speaking to DW, Yarmysh said police timed the raid to coincide with the filming of an episode of Navalny's YouTube show "Navalny Live," so that "there can be no show."

She said last week's episode — which covered a shooting outside the FSB building and Putin’s press conference — garnered nearly 1.5 million views,  a "record number." 

"They didn’t like that success," she told DW, adding: "If they search our offices they can seize our technical equipment, so there can be no show."

    Face of Russia's opposition

    The lawyer-turned-political campaigner has been among the most prominent figures of Russia's opposition to President Vladimir Putin. Navalny came to prominence in 2008, when his blog exposing malpractice in Russian politics and among the country's major state-owned companies came to public attention. Revelations published on his blog even led to resignations, a rarity in Russian politics.

    Disputed parliamentary elections

    In 2011, Navalny was arrested for the first time, spending 15 days in prison for his role at a rally outside the State Duma in Moscow. The parliamentary election victory for Putin's United Russia was marred by instances of ballot stuffing, reported by demonstrators on social media. Upon his release, Navalny pledged to make "extraordinary efforts" to continue the protest movement.

    Second jail term

    After being reelected president in 2012, Putin ordered Russia's Investigative Committee to launch a criminal inquiry into Navalny's past. The following year the campaigner was charged and sentenced again, this time for five years, for alleged embezzlement in the city of Kirov. However, he was released the following day pending affirmation from a higher court. The sentence was later suspended.

    Anti-Kremlin platform grows

    Despite being embroiled in legal troubles, Navalny was allowed to run in the 2013 Moscow mayoral election. A second-place finish behind Putin ally Sergei Sobyanin was seen as an overwhelming success and galvanized the Russian opposition movement.

    Navalny takes to social media

    His anti-Kremlin rhetoric has led to Navalny being banned from appearing on Russian state-owned television. That has forced him to deliver his political message over social media and his blog. His talent for public speaking, punchy use of language and humorous mockery of Putin and his loyalists has mobilized a legion of young followers.

    Presidential ambitions

    In December 2016, the opposition leader announced the formal start of his campaign to run for the Russian presidency in March 2018. However, repeated accusations of corruption, which his supporters say are politically motivated, ultimately barred him from running for public office.

    Convicted of corruption

    In 2016, the European Court of Human Rights ruled that Russia had violated Navalny's right to a fair trial in the Kirov case. Although Russia's Supreme Court overturned the five-year sentence, the verdict was sent back to the Kirov court, which in 2017 again charged Navalny with a suspended five-year sentence.

    Moscow's biggest protests in 6 years

    In February 2017, anti-corruption rallies across dozens of Russian cities led to the arrests of over 1,000 demonstrators, including Navalny. The protests, believed to have been the largest in the Russian capital since 2012, were spurred by a report published by Navalny linking Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev to a billion-euro property empire. Navalny was released 15 days later.

    Physically assaulted

    Navalny was assaulted and hospitalized in April 2017 after being hit in the eye with a chemical green dye, an attack that permanently damaged his right cornea. Navalny accused Russian authorities of stopping him from seeking medical treatment abroad due to the embezzlement conviction against him. He was eventually permitted by the Kremlin human rights council to travel to Spain for eye surgery.

    Repeated arrests

    In 2018, Navalny was jailed for 30 days, and then another 20-day stint upon his release in September. In April 2019, the European Court of Human Rights ruled Russia had violated Navalny's rights by holding him under house arrest for most of 2014 during the Kirov embezzlement case.

    Alleged poisoning

    Only weeks after being released from a 10-day jail sentence, Navalny was again jailed for 30 days in July 2019 for violating Russia's strict protest laws. The opposition leader accused Russia of poisoning him with an allergic agent while in jail.

    Author: David Martin


Everyday occurence

Yarmysh said searches at opposition offices have become "almost an everyday thing."

In September and October, there were mass raids on FBK offices across the country, as well as on the homes of the foundation’s employees. The group was declared a "foreign agent" by Russian authorities in October.

The latest raid comes after one of Navalny's allies, Ruslan Shaveddinov, was forcibly conscripted into the military and sent to a remote arctic outpost. 

Yarmysh said Shaveddinov’s detention is "personal pressure against" the activist, rather than part of a broader campaign against Navalny's allies. In a blog post, Navlny called the 23-year-old a "political prisoner."

In recent years, Russian authorities have been ramping up pressure on Navalny and his allies. Navalny helped organize major protests against the government this summer, calling for fair elections. Navalny has been jailed repeatedly over recent years.

Leonid Volkov, who works at the institute, said police broke down doors, herded employees into an office and seized equipment.

Navalny supporters shared unverified video footage of the raid.

Emily Sherwin contributed to this report.

aw/sms (Reuters, AFP, Interfax)

