Russian police announce probe into Navalny's illness

Russian police announced on Thursday that they have launched a preliminary examination into opposition leader Alexei Navalny's illness, after the Kremlin rejected German doctors' findings that he was likely poisoned.

Transport police in Siberia said they have started a "pre-investigation check" into what led to Navalny's hospitalization in the city of Omsk, to establish "all the circumstances" and decide whether or not to open a criminal investigation.

Read more: Alexei Navalny: Calls grow for 'transparent' probe into suspected poisoning

Watch video 06:00 Share Germany calls for Navalny poisoning probe Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3hYnB Germany calls for Navalny poisoning probe

Navalny, 44, is in a medically induced coma in a Berlin hospital, where he was airlifted to on Saturday after collapsing during a flight.

The German clinic treating him said its initial examination pointed to poisoning. Doctors at Berlin's Charite hospital said they suspected that Navalny could have been poisoned with a nerve agent, resembling the poisoning of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal in Salisbury, England, two years ago.

Doctors said he was likely poisoned with a substance in the cholinesterase inhibitors group of chemicals, a type of substance often found in pesticides and nerve agents.

Read more: Opinion: Germany unlikely to pressure Russia on reported poisoning

However, the doctors at the Russian hospital where he was initially treated have disagreed with that diagnosis.

German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Monday that it was likely Navalny was poisoned. "The suspicion is... that somebody poisoned Mr. Navalny," Seibert said.

Berlin Charite: The storied history of the hospital treating Alexei Navalny Ranked Germany's top hospital Berlin Charite was established in 1710 as a center for plague patients and 100 years later it grew to house a medical university. From then on, its campus has handled patients as well as research students. More than half of Germany’s Nobel Prize winners for medicine or physiology worked at the hospital.

Berlin Charite: The storied history of the hospital treating Alexei Navalny Reputation damaged during Nazi era During the Nazi regime, many physicians from Charite were involved in ethical crimes related to medicine. The Charite hospital was also responsible for autopsies on Jewish suicide victims and the executed resistance fighters of July 20th. After the war, the hospital fell under the jurisdiction of the German Democratic Republic, as it was located in East Berlin.

Berlin Charite: The storied history of the hospital treating Alexei Navalny Temporary Ebola hub Berlin Charite became a European care hub during the outbreak of the Ebola virus in Africa in 2015. A South Korean medic, who was working in Sierra Leone and became infected with the virus, was flown to Berlin for treatment. The patient was sent to Berlin at the request of the South Korean government, which said his anonymity would be better kept there.

Berlin Charite: The storied history of the hospital treating Alexei Navalny Lead role in coronavirus crisis Charite was the first hospital to detect a locally transmitted coronavirus infection in Germany, back in March. Since then, it has gained prominence as Christian Drosten, director of Charite’s Institute of Virology, has played a public role in policy during the COVID-19 health crisis and been a scientific voice during the pandemic, through his many public appearances and weekly podcast.

Berlin Charite: The storied history of the hospital treating Alexei Navalny Notable politician patients The hospital has attracted international attention by offering support to prominent international politicians. In March 2014, Ukrainian opposition politician and presidential candidate Yulia Tymoshenko was treated at Charite. She suffered a total of three slipped discs, which she had acquired during her two and a half years imprisonment.

Berlin Charite: The storied history of the hospital treating Alexei Navalny Poisoned Russian activist In 2018, Pyotr Verzilov, an associate of the Russian punk rock band Pussy Riot and staunch Vladimir Putin critic was flown from Moscow to Berlin, after showing symptoms of poisoning. Charité head doctor Kai-Uwe Eckardt treated the activist. Verzilov's case is said to have set the precedent for Alexei Navalny's supporters to consider Berlin for his treatment.

Berlin Charite: The storied history of the hospital treating Alexei Navalny Navalny the latest high-profile patient Vladimir Putin critic and prominent Russian dissident Alexei Navalny was flown to Charite Berlin from a hospital in Omsk, Russia, to be treated for suspected poisoning. The activist traveled on a chartered flight paid for by the NGO Cinema for Peace. Chancellor Angela Merkel was among those who pushed for a speedy transfer for Navalny to Germany. Author: Jenipher Camino Gonzalez



Chancellor Angela Merkel also called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to "fully investigate this act as a matter of urgency."

While Navalny's condition is serious, doctors say that there "is currently no acute danger to his life."

Doubts, however, remain about the Kremlin critic's health in the future. "The outcome of the disease remains uncertain and after effects, especially in the area of the nervous system, cannot be excluded at this time," a hospital statement issued on Monday said.

Read more: Was Alexei Navalny poisoned with Novichok?

The activist is one of Putin's most vocal domestic critics and has organized several protests against the Russian leader, whom he accuses of supporting widespread corruption.

Watch video 04:20 Navalny hospital tests — DW speaks to toxicologist Alastair Hay

lc/stb (AFP, Reuters)