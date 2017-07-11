Russian plane disappears with six on board

A Russian An-26 transport aircraft, believed to have six people on board disappeared, on Wednesday.

The plane went off radar some 38 kilometers (23 miles) from Khabarovsk airport in southeastern Russia, the country's Emergencies Ministry said.

Authorities launched an extensive search-and-rescue mission. But the efforts were hindered by fading light and "unfavorable weather conditions," the ministry said.

What we know so far

The plane was reportedly flying at an ultralow altitude of 600 meters (1,969 feet) when it lost radar contact.

"The flight was in normal mode. No failures were reported. According to preliminary data, the crew was about to 'bypass' the excess cloud cover. After that, communication disappeared," Russia's Interfax news agency said quoting an unnamed source.

Authorities dispatched a Mi-8 helicopter to search for the aircraft where the plane lost radar contact.

More than 40 rescuers on all-terrain vehicles were also dispatched to the site.

What might have caused the crash?

Interfax quoted a source who said that the crew may have miscalculated the altitude, not taking into account differing ground terrain.

Metal fatigue may also have played a role, the source said. "Certain components of the plane could not withstand the load, if the crew took a sharp maneuver in an attempt to avoid collision with the ground," the source explained.

Air traffic safety in Russia

Russia has improved its air traffic safety record in recent years as the country's major airlines shifted from aging Soviet aircraft to more modern planes.

But poor aircraft maintenance and lax safety standards still persist.

In July, an An-26 aircraft flying over the Far Eastern Kamchatka peninsula crashed, killing all 28 passengers and crew. Also in July, an Antonov-28 plane was forced to make an emergency landing in Siberia.

Last month, a Mi-8 helicopter carrying 16 tourists and crew on a sightseeing trip in Kamchatka crashed into a lake, killing eight people.

