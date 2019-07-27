 Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny taken to hospital with ′allergic reaction′ | News | DW | 28.07.2019

News

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny taken to hospital with 'allergic reaction'

Russian anti-corruption campaigner Alexei Navalny is serving a jail term for urging protesters to continue rallies over opposition candidates being left off local election ballot papers.

Policemen detain Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny during a June rally in support of investigative journalist Ivan Golunov, who was detained by police

Kira Yarmysh, the spokeswoman for Alexei Navalny, wrote on Twitter that he was hospitalized on Sunday morning with "severe swelling of the face and skin redness.

Yarmysh said it was unclear what caused the allergic reaction, as Navalny had never suffered from such reactions in the past.

"He is currently in the ward under the supervision of police officers. He is being provided with the necessary medical assistance," she wrote.

Prominent Russian government critic Navalny was sentenced to 30 days in prison on July 24 for calling for an unauthorized march to protest against the exclusion of several opposition candidates from a local election later this year.

The anti-corruption campaigner said in an Instagram video that police had picked him up outside his Moscow apartment as he left to go jogging.

Watch video 01:23

Moscow police crack down on opposition protest

It's not the first time Russian authorities have detained Navalny. The European Court of Human Rights last year ruled that Russia's arrests and detention of Navalny in 2012 and 2014 were politically motivated and breached his human rights, a verdict Moscow rejected.

Read moreRussians rally for independent candidates to stand in elections

Ongoing protests

Meanwhile, anti-government rallies in Moscow continued on Saturday, with police detaining more than 1,300 people.

Around 3,500 people took to the streets, according to media reports, in a demonstration which lasted more than seven hours.

The online civil rights blog OWD-Info spoke of a total of 1,370 arrests, however, Moscow police were quoted as saying that 1,074 people were held "for a variety of offences."

Sergey Dik, a journalist working in DW's Russian desk, was briefly arrested while covering the demonstration.

EU foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini criticized authorities in Moscow for the "disproportionate use of force against peaceful protests."

Watch video 01:19

Volkov: "Keep fighting for freedom of the press!"

shs/jm (AFP, Reuters, AP)

