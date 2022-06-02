Russian offensive: Is the tide turning in Putin's favor?

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Putin's army has launched a major offensive in the Donbas region. Is this a turning point in the war? What can the West do? Guests: Lotta Lundberg (Author), Christoph von Marschall (Der Tagesspiegel), Roman Goncharenko (DW)
Lotta Lundberg is a Swedish author and journalist who writes a regular column fort he renowned Swedish daily Svenska Dagbladet.
Christoph von Marschall is diplomatic correspondent for the Berlin newspaper Der Tagesspiegel.
Ukrainian colleague Roman Gontscharenko, who works with DW’s Russian language service.