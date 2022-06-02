 Russian offensive: Is the tide turning in Putin′s favor? | To the Point | DW | 02.06.2022

To the Point

Russian offensive: Is the tide turning in Putin's favor?

Putin's army has launched a major offensive in the Donbas region. Is this a turning point in the war? What can the West do? Guests: Lotta Lundberg (Author), Christoph von Marschall (Der Tagesspiegel), Roman Goncharenko (DW)

Watch video 26:06
Videostill To The Point | DW-Sendung vom 02.06.2022

 

Lotta Lundberg is a Swedish author and journalist who writes a regular column fort he renowned Swedish daily Svenska Dagbladet.
 

Videostill To The Point | DW-Sendung vom 02.06.2022

 

 

 

Christoph von Marschall is diplomatic correspondent for the Berlin newspaper Der Tagesspiegel.
 

Videostill To The Point | DW-Sendung vom 02.06.2022

 

 

 

Ukrainian colleague Roman Gontscharenko, who works with DW’s Russian language service.
 

DIESES FOTO WIRD VON DER RUSSISCHEN STAATSAGENTUR TASS ZUR VERFÜGUNG GESTELLT. [LUGANSK REGION, UKRAINE - MAY 29, 2022: A view of an apartment building damaged by shelling in the embattled city of Severodonetsk. The People's Militia of the Lugansk People's Republic has been pressing on in the direction of Severodonetsk and Lysychansk since early March, with one of the key objectives to capture the cities. With tension escalating in Donbass in February, the Russian Armed Forces launched a special military operation in Ukraine in response to appeals for help from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics. Alexander Reka/TASS]

Ukraine: Fierce fighting underway Sievierodonetsk, governor says — live updates 30.05.2022

Russian troops are reported to have entered the city of Sievierodonetsk amid heavy resistance. Meanwhile, Ukraine's president is set to address European leaders at a special EU summit. Follow DW for the latest.

27.05.2022 May 27, 2022, Lysychans k, Ukraine: Soldiers looks at the smoke coming from the oil refinery of Lysychans k. Lysychans k is an elongated city on the high right bank of the Donets River in the Luhansk region. The city is part of a metropolitan area that includes Severodonetsk and Rubizhne the three towns constitute one of Ukraine s largest chemical complexes. The town is now the frontline since the Russian destroyed the bridge connecting Severodonetsk to Lysychans k, Russian troops are attacking the city and moving towards it. The main road that connects Lysychansk to Kramatorsk is occupied by Russian army. Lysychans k Ukraine - ZUMAs197 20220527_zaa_s197_164 Copyright: xRickxMavex

Ukraine: Russia amps up pressure in Donbas and confirms capture of key town — as it happened 28.05.2022

Russia has confirmed the capture of the strategic town of Lyman after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed resistance in the Donbas region.

Ukraine: Separatists claim to have control of key Donbas town — as it happened

Ukraine: Separatists claim to have control of key Donbas town — as it happened 27.05.2022

Russian-backed separatists claim control of key Donbas town; UN records over 4,000 civilian deaths since invasion.

Ukrainian service members ride on top of a military vehicle, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, on the road between Kostiantynivka and Bakhmut, in the Donetsk region, Ukraine May 28, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Ukraine: Zelenskyy rules out 'military means' to regain all lost territory — as it happened 29.05.2022

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said not all lost territory to Russia since 2014, such as Crimea, could be retaken militarily due to the high human cost.