  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Paris OlympicsUS election 2024Israel-Hamas
ConflictsRussian Federation

Russian navy begins major combat training exercises

July 30, 2024

Around 20,000 sailors will participate in the exercises in the Pacific and Arctic oceans and the Baltic and Caspian seas. The Black Sea Fleet will not partake due to its role in the war in Ukraine.

https://p.dw.com/p/4itRf
Russian President Vladimir Putin with a navy ship
Russia has the third most powerful navy in the worldImage: Vyacheslav Prokofyev/Sputnik/Pool via REUTERS

The Russian navy kicked off a major maneuver of its fleets in the Arctic and Pacific oceans, as well as the Baltic and Caspian seas, on Monday.

"The main purpose of the exercises is to check the actions of the military authorities of the navy at all levels, as well as the readiness of the crews of ships, units of naval aviation, and coastal troops of the Russian navy to perform tasks," the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Russia is considered to have the third most powerful navy in the world, after the United States and China.

What do we know about the exercises?

The Defense Ministry said some 20,000 sailors, 300 surface and submarine vessels and 50 aircraft would be involved in the combat training.

These units, from four of out Russia's five naval divisions, will practice techniques including the use of anti-aircraft missiles and anti-submarine weapons.

The fifth division, the Black Sea Fleet, will not partake in the maneuver because it is fighting in the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The Black Sea Fleet has struggled to adapt to modern drone warfare, having suffered considerable losses from Ukrainian missiles as well as aerial and naval drones.

The fleet withdrew from its main base in the port of Sevastopol on the annexed Crimean peninsula earlier this year, and the Kremlin replaced the head of the navy in March due to a series of failures in the region.

zc/rc (Reuters, dpa, AFP)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

A Ukrainian soldier wearing a mask sits in front of a river with a rifle next to him and speaks into the camera.

Ukraine's special naval forces defend Black Sea water front

Ukraine's special naval forces defend Black Sea water front

DW visits a naval training session of a Ukrainian elite unit playing a pivotal role in the war against Russia. Ukrainian naval forces defend nearly 600 kilometers of the water border with Russia, securing Ukraine's strategic routes through the Black Sea.
ConflictsJune 12, 202404:48 min