 Russian movie crew returns after shooting aboard space station | News | DW | 17.10.2021

News

Russian movie crew returns after shooting aboard space station

A Russian film crew has landed on Earth after filming scenes for the world's first feature movie shot in space.

The Soyuz MS-18 space capsule descends beneath a parachute, as seen on TV

The capsule descended under a red-and-white striped parachute after entering Earth's atmosphere

A Russian actress and a director have returned to Earth after spending 12 days on the International Space Station (ISS) filming scenes for the world's first movie shot in space.

Actress Yulia Peresild and director Klim Shipenko landed in a Soyuz space capsule on Sunday with veteran cosmonaut Oleg Novitskiy after a 3 1/2-hour trip from the ISS.

The capsule descended under a red-and-white striped parachute after entering Earth's atmosphere and landed in Kazakhstan's steppes on schedule at 06:36 CET, according to footage broadcast live by the Russian space agency.

"The descent vehicle of the crewed spacecraft Soyuz MS-18 is standing upright and is secure. The crew are feeling good!" Russian space agency Roscosmos tweeted.

The crew left for the space station on October 5 to shoot segments of a movie titled Challenge.

Playing surgeon in space

The makers of the movie have been tight-lipped about its plot and budget but it is centered around a surgeon who is sent to the ISS to save a cosmonaut.

Peresild is playing the surgeon while Novitskiy — who has spent over six months in space — is to star as the ailing cosmonaut.

In this handout video grab released by the Russian Space Agency Roscosmos, from left, cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov, actress Yulia Peresild and film director Klim Shipenko are pictured during the 66th Expedition to the International Space Station

Peresild (center) left for the space station on October 5 along with director Shipenko (right)

If all remains on track, the Russian film will beat a Hollywood project announced last year by actor Tom Cruise with NASA and private company SpaceX.

After Sunday's landing — which will also be featured in the movie — the film team were taken to a tent for medical examination, where all appeared healthy.

"I'm feeling a bit sad today. It seemed that 12 days would be a lot, but I did not want to leave when everything was over,'' Peresild said on state television.

More scenes of the film remain to be shot on Earth and the release date is yet to be decided.

dvv/sri (AFP, AP. dpa)

