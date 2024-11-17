Russian missiles hit Ukraine as Putin's isolation eases

ConflictsUkraineRussian missiles hit Ukraine as Putin's isolation easesTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsUkraineAnthony Howard | Nimisha Jaiswal in Kyiv, Ukraine11/17/2024November 17, 2024Ukraine suffered another major Russian missile attack overnight. The raids come on the heels of a controversial phone call between German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Vladimir Putin. DW's Nimisha Jaiswal reports from Kyiv.https://p.dw.com/p/4n5H3Advertisement