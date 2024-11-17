  1. Skip to content
Russian missiles hit Ukraine as Putin's isolation eases

Anthony Howard | Nimisha Jaiswal in Kyiv, Ukraine
November 17, 2024

Ukraine suffered another major Russian missile attack overnight. The raids come on the heels of a controversial phone call between German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Vladimir Putin. DW's Nimisha Jaiswal reports from Kyiv.

