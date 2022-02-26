Russian missiles hit civilian targets, Kharkiv resident Maria Avdeeva tells DW

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
From rocket attacks to refugees, here are six graphics to help understand the current military situation and the history of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
Experts believe that Russia's unilateral invasion of Ukraine could embolden China to attack Taiwan, which Beijing lays claims on. How will the West react to a potential Taiwan invasion?
The Ukrainian president has posted a video to social media from outside his office in Kyiv. Meanwhile, the US and EU announced sanctions against Russian President Putin and his foreign minister. Follow DW for the latest.
Ukrainian forces battled Russian troops on multiple fronts, including the outskirts of Kyiv. US President Joe Biden said Russia's Vladimir Putin "is the aggressor" and would bear the consequences.
© 2022 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Accessibility Statement |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version